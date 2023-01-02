Jen Hatmaker's Gingerbread Spice Dutch Baby

"It has all the elegance of a crepe with the star power of a popover, but all you have really done is make a pancake," says the host of the For the Love podcast and author of the new Feed These People cookbook

By People Staff
Published on January 2, 2023 04:01 PM
Recipes rollout
Photo: Jennifer Causey

"It has all the elegance of a crepe with the star power of a popover, but all you have really done is make a pancake. Receive your applause! They don't need to know how easy it was," says Jen Hatmaker, the host of the For the Love podcast.

The lifestyle blogger says this fluffy breakfast recipe, which she features in her new cookbook Feed These People, "has all the warm flavors of the season: cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg."

"This is a perfect recipe for home cooks because you undoubtedly have every ingredient you need right this second. It comes together with basic staples, but presents super fancy," says Hatmaker.

According to Hatmaker, the steps in this recipe are just as simple as the ingredients.

"Just throw it in the oven while the batter comes together in the blender," she says. "It's literally the easiest recipe ever and you won't believe how gorgeous it comes out!"

Jen Hatmaker's Gingerbread Spice Dutch Baby

¾ cup (3¼ oz.) all-purpose flour

1½ tsp. ground ginger

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

½ tsp. ground nutmeg

¼ tsp. table salt

3 large eggs

¾ cup whole milk

3 Tbsp. unsalted butter

Powdered sugar

Maple syrup, warmed

1. Preheat oven to 400°. Place a large cast-iron skillet in oven.

2. Whisk together flour, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt in a medium bowl until combined. Whisk in eggs and milk until perfectly smooth, about 1 minute. Let batter stand at room temperature until the flour absorbs liquid and mixture thickens slightly, about 15 minutes.

3. Carefully take skillet out of oven, and drop in the butter. Swirl it around to coat sides of skillet; pour batter right in.

4. Return skillet to preheated oven, and bake until puffed and golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes.

5. Remove skillet from oven. Dust with powdered sugar, and serve immediately with warm maple syrup.

Serves: 6

Active time: 10 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Quick tip! "You undoubtedly have every ingredient you need right this second," says Hatmaker. "If you don't, swap the warm spices for vanilla and add whatever fruit you have to the batter."

Related Articles
Recipes rollout
Frankie Gaw's Roasted Salmon with Soy-Orange Glaze
PEOPLE FOOD - 12/12 Issue - Giuseppe Dell’Anno - Chocolate Torte Cake
'Great British Baking Show' Champ Giuseppe Dell'Anno's Chocolate Torte Cake Recipe 'Is Heaven'
Photographer: Jennifer Causey, Prop Stylist: Christina Daley, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall
How to Make Anna Gordon's Vanilla Linzer Cookies with a Watercolor Icing Design
Photographer: Jennifer Causey, Prop Stylist: Christina Daley, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall
Deb Perelman Calls Her Chocolate Chip & Walnut Brittle Cookies the 'Most Perfect' Dessert
Photographer: Jennifer Causey, Prop Stylist: Christina Daley, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall
Duff Goldman's 'Super Easy' Rainbow Meringues Are a Colorful Addition to Your Holiday Cookie Spread
PEOPLE FOOD - 11/28 Issue - Ina Garten - Chicken Ramen Noodle Soup Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Christina Daley
Ina Garten Was Inspired to Make Chicken Ramen Noodle Soup During the Pandemic — Get Her Recipe
Photographer: Jen Causey, Prop Stylist: Lindsey Lower, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey
Kardea Brown's Mini Curry Chicken Potpies
Photographer: Jen Causey, Prop Stylist: Christina Daley, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall
Christina Tosi's Pumpkin Dulce de Leche Bars
people food touts
These 'Addams Family'-Inspired 'Thing' Hand Pies Deserve a Round of Applause
Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Christina Daley
Elevate Thanksgiving Leftovers with Tieghan Gerard's Turkey & Croissant Croque Madame
Victoria Montenegro's Strawberry Shortcake Pancakes
Victoria Montenegro's Strawberry Shortcake Pancakes
PEOPLE FOOD - 11/14 Thankgiving Issue - BobbyFlay - Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Date-Lime Butter Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Christina Daley
Katie Lee Biegel's Barbecue Roast Turkey Recipe Is the Secret to a 'Beautiful, Golden Brown' Bird
PEOPLE FOOD - 11/14 Thankgiving Issue - Gaby Dalkin - Brussels Sprouts & Brie Gratin Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Christina Daley
Gaby Dalkin's Brussels Sprouts and Brie Gratin Is an 'Oh-So Creamy' Alternative to Green Bean Casserole
vegetable muffins
Crystelle Pereira's Cheesy Chorizo & Corn Muffins
people food touts
Make 'Spellbook' Dark Chocolate Brownies & Potion of Life Cocktails Inspired by 'Hocus Pocus 2'
people food rollout
Alex Guarnaschelli's Summer Berry Crumble