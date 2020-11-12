"The flavors of turmeric, ginger and lemon wash over you like a bright, warm sunrise," says the Top Chef Amateurs judge and executive chef of Spice Finch in Philadelphia.

Jen Carroll's Lemon-Ginger Chicken with Turmeric Rice

1 cup whole-milk Greek yogurt

1 (6-in.) piece fresh ginger, peeled and minced

8 garlic cloves, minced

2 tsp. grated lemon zest, plus 5 Tbsp. fresh juice (from 2 lemons, divided)

5 tsp. kosher salt, divided

12 (3-oz.) boneless, skinless chicken thighs

5 Tbsp. ghee or butter, divided

3/4 tsp. turmeric, divided

3 cups water

1 (9-oz.) yellow onion, chopped

1 1/2 cups uncooked basmati rice, rinsed

1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1. Stir together yogurt, ginger, garlic, 4 tablespoons lemon juice and 3 teaspoons salt in a large bowl. Add chicken; stir to evenly coat. Cover and chill at least 1 hour or up to overnight.

2. Preheat oven to 425°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. Remove chicken from marinade; discard marinade. Let chicken stand at room temperature 15 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, melt 3 tablespoons ghee in a small pan over low. Remove from heat, and stir in 1/4 teaspoon turmeric and 1 tablespoon lemon juice.

4. Place chicken on baking sheet in a single layer; brush evenly with ghee mixture. Bake until lightly browned and cooked through, about 25 minutes.

5. While chicken cooks, add water to a medium saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Let stand at a boil.

6. Using a separate medium saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons ghee over medium heat until melted. Add onion, and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 4 minutes. Add rice and 1/2 teaspoon turmeric, and cook, stirring often, until rice is lightly toasted, about 2 minutes. Stir in 2 teaspoons salt.

7. Pour boiling water over rice mixture, reduce heat to low, and cover. Simmer until liquid is absorbed and rice is cooked, 30 to 35 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in parsley and lemon zest. Dived rice among plates; top with chicken.

Quick tip! Rinse long-grain rice like basmati under cool water before cooking. It washed away excess starch, which causes the grains to get gummy or stick together as they absorb water.

Serves: 6

Active time: 1 hour