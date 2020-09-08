Move Over, Willy Wonka! Jelly Belly Creator Launches 'Gold Ticket' Treasure Hunt to Win a Candy Factory

The grand prize will also include "an all-expenses paid trip and education to a candy-making university," according to a press release

David Klein, one of the original creators of Jelly Belly jelly beans, has launched a Willy Wonka-like nationwide treasure hunt in which the winner will receive the keys to one of his candy factories.

Much like the plot of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the scavenger hunt will feature "gold tickets" hidden across the country.

To enter, participants must register at TheGoldTicket.com and pay $49.99 in order to receive an initial riddle about the location of a "Gold Ticket in the form of a necklace with a tag that includes a code you need to use to verify your find," the website says.

Only 1,000 participants will be allowed to join in on the treasure hunt per state, according to the site. Those who find the golden ticket will receive $5,000.

Though there is only one golden ticket hidden in each state, everyone who enters in the scavenger hunt will be eligible to win ultimate prize of a candy factory.

"Hunts are designed to provide you with friendly competition with other participants. By purchasing a Treasure Hunt Game ticket, you are purchasing the experience of a treasure hunt game and an opportunity to use your thinking skills to decode clues and hints, that may lead to the answer to the Treasure Hunt Game," the website says. "Winners are responsible for all local, state and federal income taxes."

In addition to the ownership of a candy factory, the grand prize also includes "an all-expenses paid trip and education to a candy-making university," according to a press release. The prize will be up for grabs after after all the states have had a chance to play.

"With The Gold Ticket Treasure hunt, our goal is to get people out and about with their families. Grandma and Grandpa can even join with the kids and grandkids," Klein said in a statement. "Take videos of your treasure hunt experiences for possible inclusion in our upcoming series."

While Klein did not give any more details about the type of candy factory he's planning to give away, the grand prize is not a Jelly Belly jelly bean factory, according to the iconic confectionary company.