Beware, Parents: Jell-O Introduces New Edible Slime

Getting slimed just got a whole lot tastier.

Jell-O has given home cooks creamy instant pudding, no-bake pies and more, but their latest creation is one for the kids. The company is joining in on the viral social media slime-making trend with their new edible slime.

Similar to the brand’s directions for making their instant gelatin molds, Jell-O PLAY Edible Slime’s pre-made mixes only need water to create what looks like a large glob of saltwater taffy. Each 14.8-ounce canister makes up to two batches of slime. Because DIY slime tutorials often included messy ingredients like white Elmer’s glue, shaving cream, and cornstarch, clean up is sure to be a bit easier with Jell-O’s product.

The sweet, gooey toy/snacks, are available in Monster Lime and Unicorn Strawberry flavors. Both slime flavors will be released on December 1, but you can pre-order them now on Amazon for $9.99.

We know what you’re thinking parents, but the company promises that the slime washes off both hands and clothes easily with soap and warm water.

Each glob is meant to last about an hour of playtime and should be discarded after each use, not stored in the refrigerator or freezer. “If the slime starts to dry out, add 1 tablespoon of water and mix it well with your hands,” they recommend.