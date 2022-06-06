Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shares His Best Father's Day Gifts—Including Shoes So Comfortable They Even Surprised Him!

"Well, not to toot my own horn or anything but sipping on this after a day of baseball games or tea parties makes any dad feel like king of his castle — even if for only a minute," Morgan says about his new tea-steeped rye whiskey. He and his wife, actress Hilarie Burton, launched their new liquor brand MF Libations in April. The couple also released a MF Blackberry Gin, which is soaked in sweet berries for 24 hours to give it a fresh, bright flavor and natural magenta color.

BUY IT: $47, reservebar.com