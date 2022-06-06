Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shares His Best Father's Day Gifts—Including Shoes So Comfortable They Even Surprised Him!
The star of AMC's The Walking Dead and upcoming spinoff Isle of the Dead chooses presents to help dads kick back and enjoy the good life
Jeffrey Dean's Morgan's Picks for Dad
From chocolates and whiskey to leather gloves and a portable fire pit, the actor — and father to son Gus, 12, and daughter George, 4 — handpicks presents to make your father feel extra special this year
MF Bonfire Smoky Rye Whiskey
"Well, not to toot my own horn or anything but sipping on this after a day of baseball games or tea parties makes any dad feel like king of his castle — even if for only a minute," Morgan says about his new tea-steeped rye whiskey. He and his wife, actress Hilarie Burton, launched their new liquor brand MF Libations in April. The couple also released a MF Blackberry Gin, which is soaked in sweet berries for 24 hours to give it a fresh, bright flavor and natural magenta color.
BUY IT: $47, reservebar.com
Solo Ranger Fire Pit
"Splurge item. Here's the deal: Solo makes the coolest, smokeless, bonfire portable fire pit ever. I swear by them," says Morgan. "Every time I go away to work I seem to buy one. So no matter where I am, I'm at Mischief Farm. I'm at home."
BUY IT: $199, solostove.com
Samuel's Sweet Shop Father's Day Chocolates
"You know what goes well with a bonfire and sipping whiskey? Some good sweets. I don't even need to explain this one," says Morgan, who recommends this chocolate collection from Samuel's Sweet Shop, the Rhinebeck, N.Y. candy store he owns with Burton and friend Paul Rudd. The sampler includes dark chocolate-covered sea-salt caramels, mega peanut butter cups and the shop's popular cookie dough sandwiches (double-stuff golden Oreos packed with edible cookie dough and dunked in dark chocolate).
BUY IT: $50, samuelssweetshop.com
Peak Ice Cube Starter Set
"A perfectly shaped ice cube makes any drink cooler — especially MF Libations," says the star. This five-set pack includes silicone trays for making everything from spheres to crushed ice to extra large cube shapes.
BUY IT: $65 for 5 trays, wandp.com
Norlan Whiskey Glasses
"Seeing a theme? Good whiskey and a killer cube needs a nice glass to rest in. Here you go, rest away," says Morgan about this mouth-blown, double-walled glasses set.
BUY IT: $48 for 2, norlanglass.com
Crocs Classic Lined Clog
"Six months ago, I broke my foot killing zombies and raising hell on The Walking Dead. I only wore boots when I absolutely had to. The rest of the time? I discovered Crocs. Who knew how damn comfortable they are? I didn't. So my foot is a bit better, and yet I'm still in my Crocs!"
BUY IT: $60, crocs.com
Hexå Fire Starter
"Want a man to feel like a man? Take away his matches and lighter," says Morgan, who is a fan of this scraper and six-sided rod set that allows for more surface contact when sparking a fire. "It's damn cool."
BUY IT: $32, uberleben.co
"The Ravaged" by Norman Reedus
"You know Norman Reedus. I love Norman Reedus. Buy your man a copy of his book, and then steal it for yourself — you know you're gonna," says Morgan of the debut novel from his good friend and TWD co-star. "It's a great read, because of course it is! And don't forget to support your local bookstore—or mine, Oblong Books."
BUY IT: $29, oblongbooks.com
Classic Give'r Gloves
"Like a knife, a pair of great leather work gloves is a must. Give'r makes awesome ones. I've worn them for years," he says of the insulated, weatherproof gloves. "I buy multiple pairs because the kids and the dogs seem to steal them even though my initials 'JDM' are burned into each pair. Apparently kids and dogs suck at reading."
BUY IT: $49, give-r.com
Island Creek Oysters & Tool Set
"C'mon, the coolest. My wife gets these for me every Father's Day, and she shucks them herself! My wife is also a rock star. I'm a lucky man," says Morgan, who looks forward to receiving this set of two dozen Fortune oysters from Nova Scotia, Canada, a shucking knife and a pair of protective shucking gloves.
BUY IT: $89, islandcreekoysters.com
Harney & Sons Lapsang Souchong Tea
"I love a cup of tea, almost any tea. Especially on a cold morning ... afternoon or night. Lapsang Souchong is the tea we chose to infuse our MF Bonfire with. It gives it a lovely smokey flavor," he says. "And here's some trivia for y'all. It's the very first tea in the world. How about that for cool?!"
BUY IT: $21, harney.com
Duluth Trading Carry Flip Action Knife
"Seems obvious to me: Any dad worth his salt has a knife handy. You ever try opening a kids toy without a trusty blade? Ain't happening."
BUY IT: $20, duluthtrading.com