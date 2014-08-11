Image zoom

In addition to being the mother of one of the most famous rappers in the world, Jay Z‘s mom, Gloria Carter, can now add a new item to her list of accomplishments — opening a restaurant.

Diamondz N Da Ruff Cafe & Lounge, owned by Carter and two other New Jersey women, opened last Saturday in the city of Newark. The love of restaurants must run in the family: Jay Z is part-owner of the 40/40 Club, his New York-area lounges in Manhattan and Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Carter’s comfort food menu includes dishes like sliders, crab cakes and chicken wings, reports Eater. There’s also a fish sandwich (no word on whether its grilled or fried) and a house salad for the times you’re feeling more virtuous. Once the breakfast menu launches later this year, diners will have the option of pancakes, egg platters and grits, too.

Diamondz will also host a few themed days each week, including “Soul Food Sundays” and Karaoke Fridays. (We wonder how many times Jay Z and Beyoncé songs will be requested?!)

Despite the rumors that Bey and Jay’s marriage is on the rocks, the couple made an appearance at the grand opening to support Jay’s mom.

Our only question is: Does Diamondz offer any vegan dishes for the next time the couple wants to co-diet?

