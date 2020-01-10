JAY-Z and Beyoncé Send Reese Witherspoon a Case of Champagne After Golden Globes Run-In

Reese Witherspoon‘s bar is well stocked thanks to JAY-Z and Beyoncé!

The 43-year-old actress revealed on Thursday that the powerhouse couple sent a case of champagne to her home following their Golden Globes run-in, in which Witherspoon asked JAY-Z, 50, and Beyoncé, 38, for some of their bubbly when her table ran out of water.

In a series of videos shared on her Instagram Stories, Witherspoon can be seen standing beside a big black box branded with the Armand de Brignac logo.

“Y’all! Came home to the best surprise from @beyonce and Jay-Z,” she captioned the clip.

Reese Witherspoon, JAY-Z and Beyoncé (insert) Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

The Oscar winner then reads the note attached to the gift, “It says, ‘More water from Jay and B.'”

Despite the early time, Witherspoon and her mom, Betty, pops open one of their newly gifted bottles of champagne to celebrate.

“It’s 11:30. We’re drinking champagne,” the star says with a laugh. “Who cares? It’s from JAY-Z and Beyoncé.”

“It’s really good,” she says after taking a sip from a champagne glass. “It’s a good way to start the new year.”

Reese Witherspoon and mom Betty Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Witherspoon’s The Morning Show pal Jennifer Aniston first shared her costar’s encounter with JAY-Z and Beyoncé on her Instagram Stories, posting a photo of the two enjoying their beverage hookup from the musical duo.

“Reese!? This is one of the many reasons I love you,” Aniston, 50, wrote. “We ran out of water at our table so naturally she asked Jay Z and Beyonce for a glass of their champagne.”

On Wednesday, Witherspoon poked fun at the scenario by sharing a meme, the first of which shows JAY-Z and Beyoncé looking into the camera with the caption, “When you hear Reese Witherspoon is thirsty….”

“Hide your champagne, y’all! 😂🥂,” she wrote with the Instagram post.

The second humorous take on the situation depicts Beyoncé and JAY-Z raising a toast with their beverages, with Witherspoon photoshopped between the two stars.

Jennifer Aniston, Kristin Hahn and Reese Witherspoon Jennifer Aniston instagram stories jan 5, 2020

Several of Witherspoon’s famous friends laughed at the meme in the comment section, including her Big Little Lies castmate Shailene Woodley, who wrote, “hahahahaha this is everything.”

Michelle Pfeiffer commented, “💛💛💛,” under the post, while Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote, “this is great.”

JAY-Z bought Armand de Brignac in 2014, and previously gave a shout-out to the Champagne — also known as “Ace of Spades” for its distinctive label — in his 2006 song “Show Me What You Got.”

Beyoncé also helped make the pricey drink a household name when she famously poured a $20,000 bottle of bubbly into a hot tub in her 2016 music video for “Feeling Myself.”

Over the weekend, the couple brought the party to the Golden Globes — during which Beyoncé was nominated for best original song — when they slipped into the star-studded ceremony with their own bottles of champagne in tow.