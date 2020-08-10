Java Chip and Chocolate-Hazelnut Oreos Are Hitting Shelves in 2021

New Oreo flavors keep on coming, and the latest two additions promise to be any Nutella and coffee lover's dream.

Java Chip Oreos and Chocolate-Hazelnut Oreos are coming soon, a rep for Oreo confirmed to PEOPLE. The cookies were first spotted by the junk food Instagram account @candyhunting, which posted a photo of the packaging on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Java Chip flavor will have the same crunchy chocolate cookie we know and love, but is stuffed with a coffee-flavored creme that is loaded with tiny chocolate chips. Chocolate-Hazelnut Oreos will feature a rich creme that is sandwiched between the two iconic cookies — we're already getting Nutella vibes from this combo.

We'll have to wait a few more months until these flavors become available in January 2021. How much longer until 2020 is over? We can hardly wait.

Oreo has experimented with other coffee-flavored cookies recently, too. Tiramisu Oreos hit shelves earlier this year and feature a two-layer vanilla and coffee creme filling.

Image zoom Nabisco

In fact, 2020 seems to be the year of interesting coffee-flavored foods. Dunkin' recently partnered with Post to turn two of their most popular drinks into cereal. Coming in two flavors – Caramel Macchiato and Mocha Latte — each box of sweet puffs contains a small amount of caffeine to jumpstart your morning.

[primary_media_image primary_image="12249213" orientation="default" /]

The Caramel Macchiato flavor features crunchy spiced cereal pieces with caramel-swirled marshmallows that mimic the iced coffee drink, while the Mocha Latte flavor has crunchy chocolate cereal pieces with latte-swirled marshmallows.

Image zoom Coca-Cola