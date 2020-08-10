Java Chip and Chocolate-Hazelnut Oreos Are Hitting Shelves in 2021

Is 2020 over yet?

By Mary Honkus
August 10, 2020 03:36 PM
Advertisement
Oreo

New Oreo flavors keep on coming, and the latest two additions promise to be any Nutella and coffee lover's dream.

Java Chip Oreos and Chocolate-Hazelnut Oreos are coming soon, a rep for Oreo confirmed to PEOPLE. The cookies were first spotted by the junk food Instagram account @candyhunting, which posted a photo of the packaging on Sunday.

The Java Chip flavor will have the same crunchy chocolate cookie we know and love, but is stuffed with a coffee-flavored creme that is loaded with tiny chocolate chips. Chocolate-Hazelnut Oreos will feature a rich creme that is sandwiched between the two iconic cookies — we're already getting Nutella vibes from this combo.

We'll have to wait a few more months until these flavors become available in January 2021. How much longer until 2020 is over? We can hardly wait.

RELATED: Oreo's New Tiramisu Cookies Will Have 2 Different Layers of Creme

Oreo has experimented with other coffee-flavored cookies recently, too. Tiramisu Oreos hit shelves earlier this year and feature a two-layer vanilla and coffee creme filling.

Nabisco

RELATED:Dunkin' Just Unveiled Coffee-Flavored Cereals That Actually Contain Caffeine

In fact, 2020 seems to be the year of interesting coffee-flavored foods. Dunkin' recently partnered with Post to turn two of their most popular drinks into cereal. Coming in two flavors – Caramel Macchiato and Mocha Latte — each box of sweet puffs contains a small amount of caffeine to jumpstart your morning.

[primary_media_image primary_image="12249213" orientation="default" /]

RELATED: Coca-Cola Debuts New Coffee-Infused Soda in Three Flavors

The Caramel Macchiato flavor features crunchy spiced cereal pieces with caramel-swirled marshmallows that mimic the iced coffee drink, while the Mocha Latte flavor has crunchy chocolate cereal pieces with latte-swirled marshmallows.

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola also announced a new coffee-infused soda last month. Each 12-oz. can is infused with Brazilian Coffee and packs 69 mg of caffeine (nearly double the amount in a typical can of Coke.) The new beverage claims to have the same taste of a classic Coke with a hint of coffee flavor in three varieties: dark, vanilla, and caramel.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com