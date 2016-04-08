EXCLUSIVE: Yes, Jason Derulo Has a Bar in His Bathroom: 'It Would Suck to Come All the Way Downstairs if I Wanted a Mojito'

Image zoom

Jason Derulo designed his 9-bedroom, 5-bathroom multi-building complex in Tarzana, California with one simple idea in mind: “Wherever you are, you should be able to have what you want and what you need.”

That’s why the “If It Ain’t Love” singer, 29, made sure to install a bar inside his spacious master bath.

“There’s a lot of bars throughout the whole compound,” Derulo tells PEOPLE in the new issue, on newsstands today. “It would suck to come all the way downstairs if I wanted a mojito. So I could have my mojito upstairs if I want, or I could have some wine. It’s just about convenience.”

The bathroom also features a large, gold-accented shower and a jacuzzi tub surrounded by lion statues.

“I love lions because they’re kings,” says Derulo. “It’s only right that you consider yourself powerful and king-like.”

It was a priority for the star — who is dating model Daphne Joy — to have a luxurious bathroom to impress his lady.

“It was definitely important for me to have a fly bathroom,” he says. “My mom used to always say, ‘Women like nice bathrooms,’ so I had to make sure my bathroom was super fly for whomever I was with.”