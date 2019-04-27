Image zoom Victor Protasio

The Michelin-starred chef shares a tennis tournament-inspired dish from Berners Tavern in the London EDITION.

Jason Atherton’s Strawberries & Cream Waffles

½ cup (4 oz.) champagne or other sparkling wine

3 Tbsp. granulated sugar, divided

1 (16-oz.) container ripe fresh strawberries, hulled and halved

½ cup cold heavy cream

1¾ cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. kosher salt

3 large eggs, separated

1 cup (8 oz.) unsalted butter, melted, plus more for waffle iron

1 cup whole buttermilk

¾ cup whole milk

½ vanilla bean pod, seeds scraped, or 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1. Stir together champagne and 1 tablespoon sugar in a medium bowl. Add strawberries, and toss gently to coat. Cover and chill 30 minutes. Pour strawberry mixture through a wire-mesh strainer into a bowl, reserving champagne-berry liquid and strawberries.

2. Place chilled cream, 1 tablespoon sugar and 2 tablespoons reserved champagne-berry liquid in a medium bowl; discard remaining liquid. Beat cream mixture with an electric mixer on high speed until stiff peaks form, 3 to 4 minutes.

3. Heat a waffle iron until very hot. Whisk together flour, baking powder, salt and remaining 1 tablespoon sugar in a large bowl. Whisk together egg yolks, melted butter, buttermilk, whole milk and vanilla bean seeds in a medium bowl. Gradually whisk wet ingredients into dry ingredients until combined. Beat egg whites with mixer on high speed in a medium bowl until medium soft peaks form, 2 to 3 minutes. Gently fold egg whites into batter until combined.

4. Brush waffle iron with melted butter. Pour batter onto hot waffle iron according to waffle iron instructions. Cook until golden brown and cooked through.

5. Place waffles on serving plates, and top with generous dollops of champagne-strawberry cream and a sprinkling of macerated strawberries.

Serves: 4

Active time: 30 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes