The chef of Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in Southern California whips up three tasty, nutrient-packed drinks.

Jarrod Moiles’ Fruit Smoothies

Berry-Peach Smoothies

Place 1½ cups ice, ¾ cup blackberries, ¾ cup blueberries, 1 cup sliced peaches, 1½ cups coconut water, 1 cup packed spinach, ¼ cup shelled pistachios and 2 tablespoons honey in a blender; process until smooth. Makes: 2

Per serving: 273 calories, 8g fat, 62mg sodium, 50.5g carbs, 7g fiber, 40g sugar, 6g protein

Strawberry-Apricot Smoothies

Place 1½ cups ice,1¼ cups strawberries, 1/3 cup dried apricots, 1¼ cups coconut water, 3 tablespoons chopped mint, 2 tablespoons honey, 1/8 teaspoon ground cardamom and ½ ripe avocado in a blender; process until smooth. Makes: 2

Per serving: 257 calories, 8g fat, 50mg sodium, 50g carbs, 7g fiber, 40g sugar, 3g protein

Banana-Pineapple Smoothies

Place 1 cup ice, 1 banana, 1 cup pineapple chunks, 1 cup packed kale, ½ cup pitted cherries, ½ cup raspberries, ¼ cup walnuts, 1 cup coconut water and 1 tablespoon honey in a blender; process until smooth. Makes: 2

Per serving: 273 calories, 9g fat, 37mg sodium, 50g carbs, 7g fiber, 35.5g sugar, 4g protein

