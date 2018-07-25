Watch Jared Leto Almost Set Himself on Fire Making Popcorn

If you can’t take the heat, stay out of Jared Leto‘s kitchen.

On Wednesday, the actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman posted his band’s Latin American tour schedule on Instagram—accompanied by a video of himself whipping up popcorn for a crowd in a rather dangerous fashion.

At the beginning of the clip, Leto can be seen pouring the popped popcorn directly from the pot into a bowl, then he proceeds to put the pot back onto the open flame of the stove without a lid (please don’t ever do this!). “Oh s—,” he exclaims as the kernels predictably fly out of the pot. As he goes to put the lid on the pot, it’s too late: The flame from the stove flares up dramatically, nearly singing his gorgeous locks.

“Best cook ever 🔥🔥🔥,” he captioned the video.

Thankfully this harrowing tale seemed to have a happy ending as the flame died down immediately and all parties, minus a rogue popcorn kernel or five, remained uninjured.

If this incident has you inspired to try your hand at popcorn night, we recommend our bacon fat-infused version. Just make sure you keep the lid on—and a fire extinguisher on hand, just in case.