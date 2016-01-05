This Is Why a Japanese Restaurateur Paid $118K for One Bluefin Tuna

It’s a lot for just one bluefin to live up to, but Kiyoshi Kimura loves his tuna.

The Tokyo restaurateur plunked down $118,000 at the city’s fabled Tsukiji Fish Market for an approximately 440-pound tuna early Tuesday. (That puts the price per pound at a hair above $265.)

But that’s not a realistic assessment of the fish’s value: In Japan, “Foods made available for the first time during the year, including tuna, fruits and vegetables, [are] considered good luck” and “often fetch considerably more at auction than their market value,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

What’s more, Kimura has a history of doing this sort of thing. Last year, he paid a fairly scant $37,500 for a 400-pound tuna, but in 2013, he dropped a record-breaking $1.76 million for a 488-pound bluefin. (Or $3,606.56/lb.)

