New Japanese Burger Uses Tomato Halves as Buns

We’re not sure how to feel about the Tomami, a new tomato-bunned burger now offered by the Japanese restaurant chain Mos Burger.



While we’re thrilled by the prospect of a lower-calorie burger—we want to eat burgers for every meal and still live long, full lives—we’re baffled by the logistics of a juicy tomato bun.

Does tomato juice squirt out when you bite in? Does the burger properly absorb the meat flavor? Do you still need ketchup? These are just a few of the questions that we’ve been grappling with since seeing the photo.

Mos Burger introduced the seasonal summer burger in only one of its restaurants, Osaki, and will only serve 15 per day, the Wall Street Journal reports.

As it’s only 227 calories, we don’t doubt people will try to create the thing at home—though the jury’s still out on whether tomatoes make a convincing bread product.

And this isn’t the first time a burger experiment in Japan resulted in bright red buns. The “Red Samurai” burger was briefly on the menu at Japanese Burger King locations, with tomato paste coloring the buns.

