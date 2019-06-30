Image zoom Jennifer Causey

“These star-spangled treats will be the hit of the holiday,” says the Food Network star.

Jamika Pessoa’s Hand Pie Ice-Cream Sandwiches

1½ (14.1-oz.) pkg. refrigerated piecrusts (3 piecrusts), at room temperature

All-purpose flour, for work surface

5 tsp. raspberry or cherry preserves

5 tsp. blueberry preserves

1 large egg

1 Tbsp. turbinado sugar

1½ pt. vanilla ice cream

1. Preheat oven to 400°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Unroll piecrusts on a lightly floured surface. Using a 2½-inch round cookie cutter, cut 40 rounds from piecrusts; place 20 of the rounds in a single layer on prepared baking sheet.

3. Spread ½ teaspoon raspberry preserves on each of 10 rounds on baking sheet. Spread ½ teaspoon blueberry preserves on each of remaining 10 rounds on baking sheet. Using your fingertips, lightly dab the edges with water. Top each filled round with a plain piecrust round, and gently seal edges with a fork.

4. Whisk together egg and 1 teaspoon water in a small bowl. Brush egg wash over tops of pies, and sprinkle evenly with turbinado sugar.

5. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown and flaky, 14 to 16 minutes.

6. Remove from oven, and place in freezer to cool completely, about 20 minutes. Place about 1½ tablespoons ice cream on each blueberry-filled pie; top with raspberry-filled pies. Wrap sandwiches individually in plastic wrap; freeze until firm, about 1 hour.

Serves: 10

Active time: 30 minutes

Total time: 2 hours (includes freezing time)