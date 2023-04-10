Jamie Oliver and Wife Jools Get 'Married Again' During Vow Renewal Ceremony with Their 5 Kids

The family of seven celebrated the happy occasion with a picturesque beachside ceremony in the Maldives

By
Published on April 10, 2023 08:20 AM
Jools Oliver and Jamie Oliver 'Eddie The Eagle' film premiere
Photo: Toby Hancock/Shutterstock

Jamie and Jools Oliver are married — again!

The Naked Chef star, 47, shared on Instagram Sunday that he and his wife renewed their vows in the Maldives.

The couple's first wedding was years ago at a village church. This time around, Jamie shared that they included their five children: Poppy, 21, Daisy, 20, Petal, 14, Buddy, 12, and River, 6.

"Morning all, Me & @joolsoliver got married again ! Yep After 23 years together, we thought it would be a special moment to celebrate renewing our wedding vows before the kids all start leaving the nest," the British chef wrote. "It was really special, funny and romantic with the words in the ceremony making more sense having come this far together."

"We've always dreamed of going to the Maldives and it was just as you would have dreamed, simply amazing!" Jamie continued.

In a carousel of idyllic beachside photos, the Olivers celebrated the moment dressed in their finest.

Jamie wore a powder blue suit, while Jools, 48, opted for an off-the-shoulder, long flowy white dress. Their daughters wore white sundresses, while Buddy and River sported white shirts and powder blue shorts.

In recent years, the superstar chef — known for his style of stripped-down cooking that earned him his famous moniker — has been balancing family life and concentrating on his cookbooks.

The bestselling nonfiction author in the U.K. has written more than 20, according to The Times, and he stars on the British TV series that accompany them.

Jamie is also continuing his crusade to make food healthier for kids. His philanthropic arm, Bite Back 2030, aims to cut childhood obesity in the U.K. in half in the next 10 years.

Jamie Oliver, Jools Oliver and their family pose with their new baby at The Portland Street Hospital
GC Images

As the busy chef continues to juggle cooking in the kitchen with his personal commitments, he told PEOPLE in 2020 that life is full.

"It's not always easy," he said about his marriage. "[Jools] probably hates me 40 percent of the time, but 60 percent is pretty good."

He then admitted that she was trying to persuade him to have a sixth baby at the time. "Can someone please have a word with her?" he joked. "I am so done, but I like to support her."

