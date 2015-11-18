Jamie Oliver Has Learned the Secret to a Long Life: 'It's Not About Goji Berries and Green Juice'

Want to live a long life? Jamie Oliver has a few tips he’s picked up recently.

The celebrity chef traveled the world for his new series Jamie’s Super Food, in which he spends time in communities where people live the longest lives of anyone.

One of his favorites is Ikaria, Greece, where he says though people are relatively poor, their habits help them remain healthy into old age.

“The food was bloody brilliant. The whole island is organic. They are not rich people,” Oliver tells PEOPLE. “They don’t really have a national health service or anything, so if anyone gets badly ill, they just have a festival and a big rave and all the proceeds go to getting that kid to fly to Athens and getting fixed up.”

People who are sick or have disabilities aren’t shut away — they are out in the community with everyone else, which he says helps everyone’s longevity.

The show, which airs on Sundays on Pivot network, is full of tips he believes will help people lives longer lives. “It’s not about goji berries and green drinks; it’s about cooking smart,” Oliver says in a promo.

“I love putting it great little one-liners that inspire me,” he says. “If you eat a handful of nuts a day, that statistically gives you two to three years extra on the planet and 50 percent less likely to get heart disease. Just from nuts.”

Oliver is also bringing his documentary Jamie’s Sugar Rush to the U.S. It previously aired in the United Kingdom, and explores the devastating health effects sugar can have on people’s diets. He says step one to solving this problem is cooking your own meals and keep an eye on ingredients for things people might not realize has a lot of sugar, like the morning bowl of cereal.

“I don’t think the show is trying to be anti-sugar. We realize it’s delicious and lovely and as a chef, we use it,” he says. “It’s just how in a funny kind of way, cake and chocolate are honest. We’ve always known what they are. It’s the other stuff that feels less honest. People just don’t know — and we’re paying the price for it with obesity, diabetes.

Sugar Rush premieres Wednesday night (Nov. 18) on Pivot network.

