Jamie Oliver Gushes Over Wife Jools and Offers Advice About Love: 'She's Definitely My Best Mate'

After more than 20 years of marriage, celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has quite a few relationship tips to share.

During an interview on the BBC’s The Joe Wicks Podcast, Oliver, 45, opened up about his relationship with wife Jools, whom he wed in 2000, and offered some love advice.

"Marriage is really hard, you are going to spend a proportion of it not liking your other half and vice versa," he said. "So I think not holding grudges, being able to move on is really important. Just keeping at it."

"Try and not hold grudges. I know this sounds really cheesy but try to be romantic with presents, be really thoughtful with things,” Oliver continued. “As you get older you use up a lot of your old tricks, so you have to try things."

Image zoom Jamie Oliver and wife Jools at their wedding in 2000.

For Oliver, a go-to way to show his love for his wife is cooking for her. "Like cooking a meal — I know Jools loves it when it's Friday night, and maybe the kids have all been fed, and it's just me and her,” he said. “I'm like, 'What do you want babe?'”

Oliver and Jools share five children together — Poppy, 18, Daisy, 17, Petal, 11, Buddy, 9, and River, 4 — creating “chaos,” he shared.

"Also when you live in a big family, it's chaos mate,” Oliver said. “We go from hugs and kisses one second to utter carnage and tears the next. You've just got to keep on going and hope it all works out."

Still, no matter what, the chef and cookbook author said his wife is his “best mate.”

"You can't sugar-coat it, [marriage] is hard,” he said. “You just have to admit it's going to be hard. But I love Jools to bits and I'm really proud of the woman she has become and she’s growing into. I think a lot of women struggle with ageing but I've really enjoyed seeing Jools change throughout the years, I really have,” Oliver added. “She's definitely my best mate.”

The pair were set to renew their wedding vows in June, but postponed the celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jools said on an Instagram video of their original ceremony in 2000.