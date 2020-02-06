Image zoom Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock

Jamie Oliver is getting back in his wedding suit this year.

“Me and my missus are getting married again,” the celebrity chef tells PEOPLE of his wife Jools. The pair plan to renew their vows in June after 20 years of marriage. “I’m going to cook some amazing food, maybe try and get people a little drunk in the night, definitely have a little disco. My wife loves to dance,” he says.

The party will be intimate, he adds, with around 100 people, including their five kids, Poppy, 17, Daisy, 16, Petal, 10, Buddy, 9, and River, 3: “It’s not so much revolved around family structures, or aunties, and uncles, which our wedding was about. It’s just about the people who we love the most; our nearest and our dearest. It’s an opportunity to get everyone together just to say, ‘thanks.'”

Jamie is looking forward to letting loose after a difficult few years centered around the demise of his U.K. restaurant empire, which entered administration, a form of bankruptcy protection, in May. Though he tried to save it for a long time—at one point injecting over $15 million of his own money into the company—they eventually closed 22 of his 25 restaurants. Creditors are expected to lose up to $106 million.

“I think we’re at an age where we’re just really grateful for just happiness, and health, and just all the things that really, really matter,” says the star.

Jamie and Jools have been together since before his first show The Naked Chef catapulted him to fame at the age of 24. “It’s not always easy,” he says. “She probably hates me 40 percent of the time, but 60 percent is pretty good.”

Jamie credits their longtime love to their ability to not hold grudges — and a few good foot rubs on his part.

“We quite like just cozying — have a nice little meal, a little cuddle up, put the fire on, watch some s–t telly. I normally get one of her feet put on my, you know, like gorillas in the zoo. She’s the dominant one, and I’m the lesser,” he jokes. “But no, I take pleasure in just trying to spoil her a bit.”

Perhaps most vital to a successful relationship, though, he adds: “She still makes me laugh.”