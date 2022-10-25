The reason for James Corden's outburst at NYC's Balthazar boils down to his wife's health, he said.

The Late Late Show host addressed allegations made against him by restaurant owner Keith McNally on Monday night's episode of his show. After Corden apologized, telling viewers it was never his "intention" to upset those at the restaurant, he addressed the "sarcastic" comment he made when he sent an egg yolk omelette — that his wife, Julia Carey, ordered — back to the kitchen.

In his monologue, he alleged that his wife was given food "she was allergic to" and recounted the series of events.

"So we sit down, we ordered, and my wife explained that she has a serious food allergy," he said. "So when everybody's meals came, my wife was given the food that she was allergic to. But she hadn't taken a bite of it or anything, no worries — we sent it back. All was good."

When it came back wrong more than once, Corden said, "In the heat of the moment, I made a sarcastic rude comment about cooking it myself. It is a comment I deeply regret. I understand the difficulties of being a server. I worked shifts at restaurants for years."

"I have such respect, and I value anyone that does such a job," he added. "And the team at that restaurant are so great. That's why I love it there."

Corden did not say what Carey's specific food allergy is, and a representative for Corden did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Corden admitted on The Late Late Show that he thought the matter was over after the staff brought out champagne "as an apology."

"I've been walking around thinking that I hadn't done anything wrong, right? But the truth is, I made a rude comment, and it was wrong. It was an unnecessary comment. It was ungracious to the server," he said.

After owner McNally posted about Corden's behavior, subsequently banning him from the eatery, Corden said that he "immediately" got his phone number to discuss the events.

"We had a good talk. He appreciated the call. I was happy that we got to clear the air, and I felt like we dealt with it privately, you know?" Corden said. "But by this point, the story was out there, and people were upset."

On Oct. 17, McNally wrote on Instagram that Corden was "the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago."

In his post, he detailed Corden's behavior after his wife's dish was sent back. "A few minutes after they received the food, James called their server, M. K. and told her there was a little bit of egg white mixed with the egg yolk," McNally wrote on Instagram. "M. K. informed the floor manager, G. The kitchen remade the dish but unfortunately sent it with home fries instead of salad."

"That's when James Corden began yelling like crazy to the server: 'You can't do your job! You can't do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!'" McNally continued.

On Oct. 25, McNally posted his "last word" about the ordeal on Instagram in response to Corden's recent apology on The Late Late Show.

"Last Night on his TV show, James Corden very graciously apologized for his outburst at Balthazar. It takes a real man to do this. In the past, I've behaved much worse than Corden, but wasn't man enough to apologize," he wrote.

He added, "For this reason, I'm going to lift the ban on Corden" and joked he would "impose one on myself instead. I'm going to ban myself from Balthazar for 2 weeks."