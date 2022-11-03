James Corden Plays a Chef in New Prime Video Show, Says Jamie Oliver Is 'Absolutely Not' the Inspiration

James Corden's new show, Mammals, airs Nov. 11 on Prime Video

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. She writes everything from exclusives with Martha Stewart to coverage of TikTok food trends. Before joining PEOPLE, Antonia wrote for the recipe vertical at the Kitchn. She has also freelanced for TODAY Digital, Food52, and Insider. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. Antonia enjoys baking and posting food content to Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 3, 2022 11:40 AM
James Corden Plays a Chef in New Prime Video Series, Says Jamie Oliver was 'Absolutely Not' the Inspiration
Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty, Tristar Media/Getty

While James Corden may play a chef named Jamie in his upcoming Prime Video series, Mammals, he says the real-life chef Jamie Oliver isn't the inspiration.

In an interview with The Times, the Late Late Show host discussed his new six-episode, "darkly comedic drama series," which premieres on Nov. 11. According to a release, Mammals follows Corden's character "whose world implodes when he discovers shocking secrets about his pregnant wife, Amandine (Melia Kreiling)." The show uses "magical realism" and exposes the intricacies of marriage and loyalty.

When asked if Jamie Oliver inspired his famous chef character of the same name, Corden shut down the idea. "I promise you – Jamie Oliver was absolutely not the inspiration for Mammals," he told the outlet.

The Times reporter drew a parallel between Corden's character, who rides around on a scooter, and the fellow British chef, who's been known to ride around on a motorized set of wheels. Corden stood by his assertion, saying, "Jamie Oliver was on a moped."

Corden spoke with PEOPLE at the Mammals premiere in West Hollywood on Wednesday. When asked if he worked in a kitchen to prepare for his characters' role, he gave a candid answer.

"Well, in truth, not really, because it's a very small part of the show really," he said.

He added: "It's more about the fact that he's just at a point in his life where everything is coming to a head."

James Corden Plays a Chef in New Prime Video Series, Says Jamie Oliver was 'Absolutely Not' the Inspiration
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Prime Video

In the The Times article, Corden addressed the restaurant controversy he was involved in last month. He spoke with the outlet before the episode of his The Late Late Show aired in which he vowed to apologize to restaurant staff in person.

"It's been the most surreal moment," he wrote in a text to The Times reporter. "I mean, it's so odd. I never screamed at anyone, I didn't shout, didn't call anyone a name or swear or use derogatory language… How is it remotely a thing? And that be OK? And now it's fact, and that's that. When that person who posted the story wasn't even there. Just so odd."

He also commented on the egg yolk omelette he sent back. "And you know, the reason I had to send the omelette back is because [my wife] is allergic to egg white. That's why we'd ordered an egg-yolk omelette. Her actual words were, 'But don't worry if you can't manage it,'" he added.

James Corden, Keith McNally
Keith McNally/instagram; getty

On Oct. 25, Corden addressed the backlash he's faced after New York City restaurant owner Keith McNally said he was "the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago." McNally went on to ban him, but then reversed his decision after Corden called to apologize.

The late-night show host told viewers it was never his "intention" to upset those at the New York City restaurant and said that, if he is allowed back to the establishment, he'd like to apologize in person.

Julia Carey and James Corden arrive at the 10th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala 2021
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

"Last week, there were stories about me being banned from a restaurant. And at the time I considered, you know, tweeting about it or Instagramming about it," he said at the top of his show, adding that he likes to adopt a "British attitude" about things: "Keep calm and carry on" and "Never complain, never explain."

However, he added, "As my dad pointed out to me on Saturday — he said, 'Son, well, you did complain, so you might need to explain.' Look, when you make a mistake, you've gotta take responsibility. So I thought I would, if it's okay, share with you what happened."

Corden said that when he was in the Big Apple dining with friends at one of his "absolute favorite restaurants," his wife Julia Carey was given food "she was allergic to" after explaining her food allergies.

When it came back repeatedly wrong, Corden said, "In the heat of the moment, I made a sarcastic rude comment about cooking it myself. It is a comment I deeply regret. I understand the difficulties of being a server. I worked shifts at restaurants for years."

All six episodes of Mammals premieres Nov. 11 on Prime Video.

Related Articles
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Tuesday, February 22, 2022, with guests Whitney Cummings and Shaun White.
James Corden Says It Was 'Never My Intention' to Upset Restaurant Staff, Vows to Apologize in Person
Julia Carey and James Corden arrive at the 10th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala 2021
James Corden Says His Wife's Food Allergy was Reason for His 'Rude Comment' at NYC Restaurant
James Corden 'Mammals' TV Series screening
James Corden Says Leaving 'The Late Late Show' Is 'Going to Be Beyond Emotional'
James Corden
James Corden Breaks Silence on Restaurant Drama, Says It's 'So Silly' as He 'Did Nothing Wrong'
Jay's thoughts on James Corden's restaurant controversy.
Jay Leno Weighs in on James Corden's NYC Restaurant Drama: 'It Just Made Me Laugh'
James Corden, Keith McNally
James Corden Banned from Popular NYC Restaurant as Owner Calls Him 'Most Abusive Customer'
Spanish potato omelette tortilla with bacon served in cast-iron pan on cooling rack with egg yolk and salt over over dark brown texture background Top view, space. (Photo by: Natasha Breen/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
We Tried Making an Egg Yolk Omelette — Like the One James Corden Sent Back at an NYC Restaurant
James Corden, Ricky Gervais
James Corden Credits Ricky Gervais After He 'Inadvertently' Told the Comedian's Joke
james-corden
James Corden 'Apologized Profusely' After Being Banned from N.Y.C. Restaurant, Says Owner
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, October 8, 2020
Stars Who Have Been Banned from Restaurants, Hotels, Movies and More
James Corden and Julia Carey arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City
Who Is James Corden's Wife? All About Julia Carey
Food critic Tom Kingsley (Bobby Flay) and restaurant entrepreneur Alexandra Grandfield arrive at the Haven in the discovery+ holiday feature, One Delicious Christmas.
Bobby Flay Plays a Restaurant Critic in Food Network's 'One Delicious Christmas' —See the Trailer
Dan Levy, Sohla El-Waylly, Will Guidara. HBO MAX, The Big Brunch - Season 1
Dan Levy Says New Show 'The Big Brunch' Restored His 'Faith in People' — Meet the 10 Competing Chefs
The Targashians Take Over Westeros
'The Targashians' ! Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner Star in 'House of the Dragon' Parody
50 Food Faves Rollout
PEOPLE'S 50 Food Faves of 2022: Blake Lively, Celebrity Kitchen Tools, Best Pantry Staples & More!
Ghostbusters (1984)
Pop Culture Cookbooks: Recreate Recipes from Your Favorite Movies and TV Shows