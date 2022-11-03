James Corden Plays a Chef in New Prime Video Show, Says Jamie Oliver Is 'Absolutely Not' the Inspiration

While James Corden may play a chef named Jamie in his upcoming Prime Video series, Mammals, he says the real-life chef Jamie Oliver isn't the inspiration.

In an interview with The Times, the Late Late Show host discussed his new six-episode, "darkly comedic drama series," which premieres on Nov. 11. According to a release, Mammals follows Corden's character "whose world implodes when he discovers shocking secrets about his pregnant wife, Amandine (Melia Kreiling)." The show uses "magical realism" and exposes the intricacies of marriage and loyalty.

When asked if Jamie Oliver inspired his famous chef character of the same name, Corden shut down the idea. "I promise you – Jamie Oliver was absolutely not the inspiration for Mammals," he told the outlet.

The Times reporter drew a parallel between Corden's character, who rides around on a scooter, and the fellow British chef, who's been known to ride around on a motorized set of wheels. Corden stood by his assertion, saying, "Jamie Oliver was on a moped."

Corden spoke with PEOPLE at the Mammals premiere in West Hollywood on Wednesday. When asked if he worked in a kitchen to prepare for his characters' role, he gave a candid answer.

"Well, in truth, not really, because it's a very small part of the show really," he said.

He added: "It's more about the fact that he's just at a point in his life where everything is coming to a head."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Prime Video

In the The Times article, Corden addressed the restaurant controversy he was involved in last month. He spoke with the outlet before the episode of his The Late Late Show aired in which he vowed to apologize to restaurant staff in person.

"It's been the most surreal moment," he wrote in a text to The Times reporter. "I mean, it's so odd. I never screamed at anyone, I didn't shout, didn't call anyone a name or swear or use derogatory language… How is it remotely a thing? And that be OK? And now it's fact, and that's that. When that person who posted the story wasn't even there. Just so odd."

He also commented on the egg yolk omelette he sent back. "And you know, the reason I had to send the omelette back is because [my wife] is allergic to egg white. That's why we'd ordered an egg-yolk omelette. Her actual words were, 'But don't worry if you can't manage it,'" he added.

Keith McNally/instagram; getty

On Oct. 25, Corden addressed the backlash he's faced after New York City restaurant owner Keith McNally said he was "the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago." McNally went on to ban him, but then reversed his decision after Corden called to apologize.

The late-night show host told viewers it was never his "intention" to upset those at the New York City restaurant and said that, if he is allowed back to the establishment, he'd like to apologize in person.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

"Last week, there were stories about me being banned from a restaurant. And at the time I considered, you know, tweeting about it or Instagramming about it," he said at the top of his show, adding that he likes to adopt a "British attitude" about things: "Keep calm and carry on" and "Never complain, never explain."

However, he added, "As my dad pointed out to me on Saturday — he said, 'Son, well, you did complain, so you might need to explain.' Look, when you make a mistake, you've gotta take responsibility. So I thought I would, if it's okay, share with you what happened."

Corden said that when he was in the Big Apple dining with friends at one of his "absolute favorite restaurants," his wife Julia Carey was given food "she was allergic to" after explaining her food allergies.

When it came back repeatedly wrong, Corden said, "In the heat of the moment, I made a sarcastic rude comment about cooking it myself. It is a comment I deeply regret. I understand the difficulties of being a server. I worked shifts at restaurants for years."

All six episodes of Mammals premieres Nov. 11 on Prime Video.