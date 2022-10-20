James Corden is addressing his restaurant behavior.

The Late Late Show host, 44, broke his silence on Balthazar owner Keith McNally's remarks during an interview with The New York Times to promote his upcoming Amazon Prime series Mammals.

McNally, 71, called Corden "the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago" as he banned Corden from the eatery on Monday. In a follow-up post hours later, he said that Corden had "apologized profusely" and the ban was lifted.

"I haven't done anything wrong, on any level. So why would I ever cancel this [interview]? I was there. I get it," the late-night talk show host said in the interview published Thursday of his drama with McNally, adding, "I feel so Zen about the whole thing. Because I think it's so silly."

"I just think it's beneath all of us. It's beneath you. It's certainly beneath your publication."

Keith McNally/instagram; getty

During the interview, which was conducted at another New York eatery, another customer at a nearby table sent back her eggs.

Watching the situation, the comedian remarked to the NYT's journalist: "Can you imagine now, if we just blasted her on Twitter? Would that be fair?"

"This is my point. It's insane," Corden said. Reps for the comedian did not respond to PEOPLE's previous requests for comment about the restauranteur's initial comments.

In McNally's original pointed message on social media Monday, McNally said he didn't "86 a customer, to today I 86'd Corden. It did not make me laugh."

The restaurant owner went on to share what he says was the "funny man's treatment of my staff" two times Corden came into his establishment and claimed Corden had similar behavior at McNally's previous restaurant, Cafe Luxembourg.

The first account, McNally said, dates back to June, when Corden was seated at table 61 and found a hair in his food.

"Although this is diabolical, it happens Very occasionally in all restaurants," McNally wrote.

He alleged that once Corden finished eating his main course, the "TV personality showed the hair to Balthazar manager G. who was very apologetic. Corden was extremely nasty to G, and said: 'Get us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all of our drinks so far. This way I write any nasty reviews in yelp or anything like that.' "

RELATED VIDEO: James Corden 'Apologized Profusely' After Being Banned from N.Y.C. Restaurant, Says Owner

In another incident that allegedly occurred earlier this month, McNally accused Corden of complaining about his wife's food.

McNally alleged, "That's when James Corden began yelling like crazy to the server: 'You can't do your job! You can't do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!' "

He said the server was "very apologetic and brought G. over to the table. He returned the dish, and after that, everything was fine. He gave them promo Champagne glasses to smooth things out. G. said that Corden was pleasant to him but nasty to the server.' M.K. was very shaken, but professional that she is, continued to finish her shift.' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The next day, McNally said he was "feeling strange" after calling out Corden on social media, banning and then unbanning him from his famed NYC restaurant.

"On the one hand, he was definitely abusive to my staff, on the other hand, I feel really sorry for him right now," he wrote in an Instagram photo of himself with his daughter, Alice, and her best friend, Margot Paisner, at Balthazar.

He continued, writing "like most cowards I want it both ways," before concluding "F— it, I'm going to get drunk."