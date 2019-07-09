Jaden Smith Opens 'Healthy, Vegan' Food Truck for the Homeless in Los Angeles

Image zoom

Jaden Smith gave back to his city ahead of a recent milestone birthday.

On Sunday, the day before his 21st birthday, the rapper opened a free food truck to feed the homeless in Los Angeles. Smith set up shop on Skid Row and opened the I Love You Restaurant, which serves “healthy, vegan food for free,” according to Smith’s Instagram account.

Smith set up shop in the downtown L.A. neighborhood and provided brown paper bags packed with food.

“The @ILoveYouRestaurant Is A Movement That Is All About Giving People What They Deserve, Healthy, Vegan Food For Free,” Smith wrote on Instagram.

“Today We Launched Our First One Day Food Truck Pop-Up in Downtown LA. Keep A Look Out Because This Is The First Of Many #JADENinc,” he added.

Los Angeles has a homeless population of approximately 50,000, according to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

“This is so dope… I love what you are doing man. 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾” comedian Kevin Hart commented on one of Smith’s Instagram videos.

“Love this so much, you’re helping change the world for humans and animals ❤️” PETA’s Instagram page commented on the same video.

Smith’s Instagram posts also drew praise from a handful of other celebrities, like Nick Cannon, Sofia Richie, SZA, Kid Ink and YG.

Smith recently took part in Shia LaBeouf’s fundraiser last week in a charity to support the arts.

Smith is familiar with starting charitable businesses, having launched a water company called JUST water, which installed a filtration system in Flint, Michigan, and has four more systems planned for installation in the near future.

He also recently dropped a surprise new album ERYS, featuring the likes of A$AP Rocky, Kid Cudi, Trinidad James and Smith’s younger sister Willow, 18, on the album, and will soon be going on tour with Tyler, The Creator.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden’s mom, shared a touching birthday tribute to her son, calling him “tangible joy.”

“After my first trimester… being pregnant with you were some of the happiest moments of my life,” she wrote in an Instagram post alongside a video featuring pictures of her and Jaden throughout the years.

“You were tangible joy. When you were born you became my first experience of tangible love. You have taught me so much about love and kindness. You have been a powerful teacher in my life. I feel so blessed you chose me to be your mom. Happy 21st to one of my dearest treasures. I love you Jaden,” she added.

Meanwhile, Smith is set to play a younger version of Kanye West in the rapper’s upcoming TV show, Omniverse, which is currently in development on Showtime network.