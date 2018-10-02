Jacques Torres' 'Ghost' Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate

The famed pastry chef adds a ‘boo-tiful’ topper to his velvety, rich cocoa.
‘Ghost’ Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate
3 cups whole milk
1 cup (about 6 oz.) coarsely chopped 60% cacao dark chocolate
½ cup nonfat dry milk powder
1 Tbsp. creamy peanut butter
1 tsp. cornstarch
Whipped cream
Mini dark chocolate chips or candy eyes
1. Bring milk to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium high. Reduce heat to medium; add chocolate, and cook, whisking vigorously, until chocolate is completely melted, 1 to 2 minutes.
2. Add milk powder, peanut butter and cornstarch, and cook, whisking constantly, until all ingredients are dissolved and mixture is smooth and thick, 2 to 3 minutes.
3. Divide hot chocolate among 4 mugs. Place a large dollop of whipped cream on top of each serving. Add a smaller dollop of whipped cream on top of the first mound in each mug. Place 2 chocolate chips gently in whipped cream of each serving to make “ghosts.” Serve immediately.
Serves: 4
Active time: 10 minutes
Total time: 10 minutes