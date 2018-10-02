Jacques Torres' 'Ghost' Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate

The famed pastry chef adds a ‘boo-tiful’ topper to his velvety, rich cocoa.

‘Ghost’ Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate

3 cups whole milk

1 cup (about 6 oz.) coarsely chopped 60% cacao dark chocolate

½ cup nonfat dry milk powder

1 Tbsp. creamy peanut butter

1 tsp. cornstarch

Whipped cream

Mini dark chocolate chips or candy eyes

1. Bring milk to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium high. Reduce heat to medium; add chocolate, and cook, whisking vigorously, until chocolate is completely melted, 1 to 2 minutes.

2. Add milk powder, peanut butter and cornstarch, and cook, whisking constantly, until all ingredients are dissolved and mixture is smooth and thick, 2 to 3 minutes.

3. Divide hot chocolate among 4 mugs. Place a large dollop of whipped cream on top of each serving. Add a smaller dollop of whipped cream on top of the first mound in each mug. Place 2 chocolate chips gently in whipped cream of each serving to make “ghosts.” Serve immediately.

Serves: 4

Active time: 10 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes