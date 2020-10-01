Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"Before I came to America, I never tasted pumpkin pie. I have come to love it, but I still enjoy a savory pumpkin gratin like I had in my youth," says the master French chef and author of the new Quick & Simple cookbook

Jacques Pepin's Baked Pumpkin & Gruyere Gratin

1 (15-oz.) can pumpkin puree

2 large eggs, beaten

3/4 cup heavy whipping cream

3/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg

1 cup panko (Japanese-style bread crumbs)

2 oz. Gruyere cheese, finely shredded (about 3/4 cup)

1 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted, plus more for greasing baking dish

1 tsp. chopped fresh sage

1. Preheat oven to 350° with 1 rack in middle position and 1 rack positioned 6 inches from heat source (for broiling later). Grease an 8-inch-square baking dish with butter. Stir together pumpkin, eggs, whipping cream, salt, pepper and nutmeg in a large bowl until combined. Pour mixture into prepared baking dish.

2. Stir together panko, cheese, melted butter and sage in a small bowl; sprinkle over pumpkin mixture. Bake on middle rack in preheated oven, until pumpkin mixture is almost set and center jiggles slightly, 26 to 28 minutes.

3. Carefully transfer gratin to rack 6 inches from heat source. Increase oven temperature to broil, and broil until panko mixture is golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from oven; let cool slightly on a wire rack, about 5 minutes, and serve.

Serves: 6

Active time: 10 minutes