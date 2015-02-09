Image zoom

Some people are just very particular about their guacamole.



When musician Jack White‘s tour rider was posted online before his performance at the University of Oklahoma on Feb. 2, it revealed a range of required snacks and drinks for his tour group, including a very detailed recipe for guacamole — even suggesting the time it should be served.

According to the talent company’s list of demands published by the university’s school newspaper The Oklahoma Daily, White’s group also has a no-tolerance policy for bananas.

“Seriously. We don’t want to see bananas anywhere in the building,” read the contract.

White, 39, and his management were not thrilled by the privacy breach and issued a statement in response to the attention.

“Contrary to what some believe, Jack doesn’t write the rider nor make demands about his favorite snacks that must be in his dressing room,” reads the statement. “We’re not even sure he likes guacamole but we do know that the folks who work hard to put on the show do enjoy it.”

But the company did endure a sense of humor about the whole situation, titling the statement “HOLY GUACAMOLE!” and recommending everyone try the recipe because well, “it’s delicious.”

Jack White’s Tour Rider Guacamole

8 large, ripe Haas avocados (Cut in half the long way, remove the pit — SAVE THE PIT THOUGH — and dice into large cubes with a butter knife. 3 or 4 slits down, 3 or 4 across. You’ll scoop out the chunks with a spoon, careful to main the avocado in fairly large chunks.)

4 vine-ripened tomatoes (diced)

½ yellow onion (finely chopped)

1 full bunch cilantro (chopped)

4 Serrano peppers (de-veined and chopped)

1 lime

Salt & pepper to taste

1. Mix all ingredients in a large bowl, careful not to mush the avocados too much. We want it chunky. Once properly mixed and tested, add the pits into the guacamole and even out the top with a spoon or spatula. Add ½ lime to the top later so you cover move of the surface with the juice (The pits and lime will keep it from browning prematurely.) Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until served. Please don’t make it too early before it’s served. We’d love to have it around 5 pm.

