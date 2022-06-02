Jack Harlow Drops His Own KFC Meal Served in Limited Edition Packaging

Jack Harlow crafted a first class meal for Kentucky Fried Chicken.

The Kentucky native, 24, and fast food chain announced the latest installment in their year-long partnership. Starting on June 6, customers and fans nationwide can get a taste of Harlow's new combo meal at KFC restaurants, on the website and the official app.

The Jack Harlow Meal, promised to be finger-lickin' good, includes the KFC spicy chicken sandwich, mac and cheese and secret recipe fries — all complete with a side of ranch and a lemonade.

What makes the combo meal even more special? It's served in custom Jack Harlow-KFC packaging, so you can sip on a refreshing lemonade with the "First Class" rapper's face stamped on the side of your cup. The food packaging is also tailored to Harlow and includes a black and white drawing of him wearing sunglasses.

Harlow carefully chose the meal items after visiting KFC's Louisville, Kentucky, headquarters so that he could taste the fried chicken joint's entire menu to determine which options would make the cut.

"When KFC asked me to create my own meal, I knew it couldn't be just any meal. My meal brings together my childhood favorites from growing up in Louisville, the KFC Mac and Cheese, with my new go-to Spicy Chicken Sandwich (with plenty of ranch), Secret Recipe Fries, and lemonade – it doesn't get much better," Harlow said in a release announcing the tasty news.

Along with the mouth-watering meal, Harlow and KFC also have released limited-edition merch inspired by their collaboration. Fans can find out when the exciting items will drop on the KFC app.

The iconic fried chicken brand and "What's Poppin" rapper announced their partnership in December. Throughout the year, their collaboration will include new menu item ideas like the Jack Harlow Meal, along with exclusive experiences and brand campaigns.

As a Kentucky native, Harlow is certainly proud to be working with the popular food brand.

"Growing up I always dreamed of being the biggest artist to come from Kentucky. Now I'm teaming up with @KFC, the biggest brand to come out of Kentucky," Harlow wrote on Instagram when the news dropped. "For the next year, we're gonna do some big things together."

One of the first campaigns they carried out was giving back in the wake of the tragic Kentucky Tornado at the end of last year.