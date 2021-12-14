"The state needs our help more than ever in the wake of this past weekend's devastating tornadoes," Kentucky native Jack Harlow said, while announcing his new partnership with KFC

Jack Harlow and KFC Donate $250K to Tornado Relief Efforts to Kick Off New Collaboration

Jack Harlow and Kentucky Fried Chicken are starting off a year-long partnership by giving back to a community in the throes of tragedy.

The Grammy-nominated "What's Poppin'" rapper and iconic fried chicken brand announced a new collaboration on Monday that will feature everything from new menu item launches, exclusive experiences, and exciting brand campaigns.

"Growing up I always dreamed of being the biggest artist to come from Kentucky. Now I'm teaming up with @KFC, the biggest brand to come out of Kentucky," Harlow wrote on Instagram. "For the next year, we're gonna do some big things together."

The brand added in a statement that Harlow will not portray KFC founder Colonel Harland Sanders, as "Jack is a Kentucky legend in his own right."

But before any of that starts, Harlow, FKC, and Yum! Brand (KFC's parent company) will be donating $250,000 to the American Red Cross in support of relief efforts for communities across Western Kentucky that were ravaged by the deadly Dec. 11 tornado.

They're also encouraging fans to donate to the affected communities as well.

"The state needs our help more than ever in the wake of this past weekend's devastating tornadoes," Harlow wrote in his post. "Together we will be donating $250k to the @americanredcross in support of relief efforts. I ask that you donate whatever you can to help those affected by this tragedy."

Harlow has long been vocal about his passion for his home state.

"It's almost surreal being here at this moment," he said, in a new commercial for the partnership. "I dreamed about this, manifested it. To be home, family, friends, you, this is my home. Y'all ready?"

The spot also showed Harlow, dressed in a red suit, chowing down on the finger lickin' fried chicken favorites at the home of the 11 Herbs and Spices.

He'll be back home at the Louisville Palace Theatre on Tuesday, to kick off a five night "No Place Like Home" concert tour. Before that, fans can snack on KFC's iconic Chicken Sandwich in custom Jack Harlow packaging from a KFC food truck. Some shows will even have a giant KFC Bucket Boombox pumping out Harlow's chart-toppers outside of the venue.

"To team up with an iconic national staple like KFC, the biggest brand to come out of Kentucky, is truly an honor," Harlow said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to all the amazing things we're about to do together."

Saturday's tornado was the deadliest U.S. tornado in a decade, ripping through Kentucky, Illinois, Arkansas, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee.

As of Tuesday afternoon at least 74 people died in Kentucky as a result of the outbreak, Gov. Andy Beshear said, with dozens remaining unaccounted for.