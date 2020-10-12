Jack Black, Jamie Lee Curtis and Danny Trejo Among Stars to Attend Virtual Charity Food Bowl

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards hunger relief for those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic

The three stars have been announced as part of the lineup for the Los Angeles Times first-ever Food Bowl: Takeout and Give Back Cook-A-Thon, sponsored by Food Bowl’s founding partner, Citi. Viewers can catch the event livestream on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. PT on the Times' YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The online fundraiser is in partnership with World Central Kitchen, an organization that provides aid for those battling hunger and poverty. Viewers can expect to see virtual kitchen tours, fun recipes and food conversations from an all-star list of local and international culinary talent.

Chef José Andrés will deliver a cooking demonstration during the two-hour live event hosted by The Los Angeles Times' food team, chef Ludo Lefebvre and radio personality Evan Kleiman. Chef Greg Dulan will share his tips and tricks for cooking fried chicken and Australian seafood. Chef Lefebvre and the Times' Jenn Harris will discuss the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the global food crisis.

RELATED VIDEO: Viola Davis Wants to Help Struggling Families: ‘Growing Up With Hunger Was My Biggest Source of Shame’

The cook-a-thon will include special appearances from national and international culinary guests: Alice Waters, Ana Roš, Dominique Crenn, Éric Ripert, Ferran Adrià, Fuchsia Dunlop, Josh Niland, Lamar Moore, Musa Daĝdeviren and Zaiyu Hasegawa.

Food personalities Lisa McRee and Phil Rosenthal along with several L.A. based restaurateurs will also participate in the fundraiser.

Image zoom Jack Black Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards hunger relief efforts. The donations come as part of the Takeout and Give Back campaign, which launched in August to encourage support for restaurants in Southern California and raise awareness for food relief efforts to those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Food Bowl: Takeout and Give Back Cook-A-Thon will also air on Spectrum News 1 and the Spectrum News App on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. PT.