"Dumplings are very adaptable and forgiving, both in terms of filling and shaping them," says the chef and author of The Wok cookbook. "You can learn how to properly pleat them, fold them in half [or] do what my 5-year-old does and make each one a different shape. They're still great"

  • Use your hands to combine pork, shrimp, chives, soy sauce, garlic, ginger, sugar, cornstarch, baking soda and white pepper in a bowl until mixture feels slightly tacky, about 1 minute.

  • To form dumplings, smear 2 to 3 teaspoons of filling in the center of a wrapper. Moisten the edges of wrapper with a wet fingertip. Fold in half, and pinch the bottom right corner closed. Pleat the front edge of the wrapper repeatedly, pinching the edge closed after each pleat until the entire dumpling is sealed. Place dumpling on a parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet. Repeat with remaining filling and wrappers.

  • Bring water to boil in a wok over high heat. Working in batches, gently place dumplings in the hot water, and boil until they float to the top; continue boiling until filling is cooked through, about 1 to 2 minutes more. Transfer dumplings to a plate; drain water from wok and wipe dry.

  • Working in batches, heat oil in wok over medium high (using about 1 tablespoon of oil per batch). Pan-fry dumplings until golden brown on bottom, about 1 to 2 minutes. Serve immediately.

To make sure the raw filling is seasoned well, López-Alt microwaves a dime-size amount for about 10 seconds until it's cooked through to taste test. "I can add more [seasonings] until it tastes right to me."

