J. Kenji López-Alt's Pan-Fried Pork & Shrimp Dumplings
"Dumplings are very adaptable and forgiving, both in terms of filling and shaping them," says chef J. Kenji López-Alt. "You can learn how to properly pleat them, fold them in half [or] do what my 5-year-old does and make each one a different shape. They're still great."
"This is a great recipe for home cooks who want to be able to prep ahead and have something ready in their freezer that is homemade and gets on the table in ten to fifteen minutes. You can prep a large number of them ahead of time and freeze them, then cook them straight from frozen," suggests the author of The Wok cookbook.
López-Alt's biggest piece of advice: don't stress! "Don't worry too much about getting the shape perfectly the first time, just enjoy the process," advises the chef. "The shape of the dumplings will get better and better with practice."
Ingredients
- 8 oz.s ground pork
- 6 oz.s raw peeled and deveined shrimp, roughly chopped
- 8 Chinese garlic chives ( or use 4 chives and 4 scallions), finely chopped
- 2 teaspoons soy sauce
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic (about 2 medium cloves)
- 2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger (about 1/2-in. piece)
- 2 teaspoons granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
- ¼ teaspoon baking soda
- ¼ teaspoon freshly ground white pepper
- 40 dumpling wrappers
- Vegetable, canola or other neutral oil, for frying
Directions
- Step 1Use your hands to combine pork, shrimp, chives, soy sauce, garlic, ginger, sugar, cornstarch, baking soda and white pepper in a bowl until mixture feels slightly tacky, about 1 minute.
- Step 2To form dumplings, smear 2 to 3 teaspoons of filling in the center of a wrapper. Moisten the edges of wrapper with a wet fingertip. Fold in half, and pinch the bottom right corner closed. Pleat the front edge of the wrapper repeatedly, pinching the edge closed after each pleat until the entire dumpling is sealed. Place dumpling on a parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet. Repeat with remaining filling and wrappers.
- Step 3Bring water to boil in a wok over high heat. Working in batches, gently place dumplings in the hot water, and boil until they float to the top; continue boiling until filling is cooked through, about 1 to 2 minutes more. Transfer dumplings to a plate; drain water from wok and wipe dry.
- Step 4Working in batches, heat oil in wok over medium high (using about 1 tablespoon of oil per batch). Pan-fry dumplings until golden brown on bottom, about 1 to 2 minutes. Serve immediately.
Tips
To make sure the raw filling is seasoned well, López-Alt microwaves a dime-size amount for about 10 seconds until it's cooked through to taste test. "I can add more [seasonings] until it tastes right to me."