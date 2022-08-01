J. Kenji López-Alt's Pan-Fried Pork & Shrimp Dumplings

"Dumplings are very adaptable and forgiving, both in terms of filling and shaping them," says the chef and author of The Wok cookbook. "You can learn how to properly pleat them, fold them in half [or] do what my 5-year-old does and make each one a different shape. They’re still great"