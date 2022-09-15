It's Corn! The Best PEOPLE Recipes to Enjoy the Big Lump with Knobs

01 of 10 Preeti Mistry's Charred Corn with Tamarind Butter & Herbs Caitlin Bensel "This method adds a tangy brightness that makes sweet corn even more exciting," says the chef, who stars on an episode of Waffles & Mochi, Michelle Obama's Netflix food series for kids. "It's like an explosion of flavors!" Get the recipe HERE.

02 of 10 Marcela Valladolid's Mexican Grilled Corn With Scallions & Cotija Cheese Jen Causey "Corn salads, known as esquites, are one of the most delicious finds across Mexico," says celebrity chef and author of Cocinando on Cook Street. "It's salty, sweet, crisp and creamy perfection in a bowl!" Get the recipe HERE.

03 of 10 Vishwesh Bhatt's Lime & Masala-Rubbed Corn on the Cob Victor Protasio The James Beard Award-winning chef and author of I Am From Here: Stories and Recipes From a Southern Chef, says this recipe is "the essence of summer." "The finished grilled corn is at once sweet, smoky, juicy, tangy and salty with a hint of heat from the chili," he adds. Get the recipe HERE.

04 of 10 Eric Kim's Cheesy Corn & Ranch Pizza with Black Pepper Honey Jen Causey "One of the greatest revelations I had on a recent trip to [Korea] was the pivotal role that sweetness played in the pizzas there, thanks to ingredients like corn, goguma (Korean sweet potato) and, yes, ranch dressing," says food writer and author of the new Korean American cookbook. "Ranch lends creaminess and savoriness that's reminiscent of a peppy Alfredo sauce." Get the recipe HERE.

05 of 10 John Seymour's Cajun Creamed Corn Greg DuPree This comforting side dish from the owner of Los Angeles's Sweet Chick restaurant will be the star of your meal. Get the recipe HERE.

06 of 10 Gail Simmons's Charred Corn, Peach & Feta Salad with Grilled Lime Dressing Jennifer Causey "Corn and peaches are by far my two favorite ingredients, signaling summer is in full swing," says the host of Bravo's Top Chef Amateurs. "Grilling and tossing them with a bright dressing and crunchy radishes brings out their inherent sweetness even more" Get the recipe HERE.

07 of 10 Melissa King's Corn-Coconut Soup Jennifer Causey The chef and Top Chef winner shares her champion corn soup: "I won a Top Chef challenge with this soup, and I'm sure it'll be a winning dish at home too." Get the recipe HERE.

08 of 10 Ken Oringer's Corn and Gruyère Mashed Potato Gratin Hector Manuel Sanchez Corn isn't only a summer treat! This cheesy side from the owner of Toro Restaurant in Boston is fit for a holiday table. Get the recipe HERE.

09 of 10 Anna Francese Gass' Grilled Avocado with Corn & Mango Salsa Jennifer Causey "No grill? No problem!" says the chef and author of the Heirloom Kitchen cookbook. "Both the corn and avocado can be made in a grill pan or cast-iron skillet on the stove." Get the recipe HERE.