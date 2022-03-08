On Monday, Netflix dropped the trailer for Is It Cake?, the new reality baking competition series hosted by Saturday Night Live star Mikey Day

Is It Cake? New Netflix Series Puts the Reality Competition Spin on Viral Food Trend

You've seen the images while scrolling social media, no doubt: pictures or videos of seemingly inedible objects or savory food items that are then sliced by a knife to reveal they were actually cake all along.

It's always a mesmerizing sight to see, and Netflix is here to capitalize on it.

The streaming service has a new show coming this month called Is It Cake?, which combines the food phenomenon with a good old fashioned reality baking competition series.

Hosted by Saturday Night Live star Mikey Day, Is It Cake? brings together nine of the world's most talented bakers to compete to create hyper-realistic cakes that look exactly like everyday objects.

Is it Cake? Credit: Netflix

The bakers — Andrew Fuller, April Julian, Dessiree Salaverria, Hemu Basu, Jonny Manganello, Justin Rasmussen-Ellen, Nina Charles, Sam Cade, and Steve Weiss — all are ready to play, coming in to the competition having made a name for themselves in this niché field.

"What I do is the weirdest thing in the world," Manganello says in the trailer, which dropped on Monday. "Like, there are people saving lives and I am making cake look like other things."

They'll need the skill, too. In order to win, their creations will need to be good enough to deceive a panel of celebrity judges like Karamo Brown, Loni Love, Michael Yo, Bobby Moynihan, Fortune Feimster, Rebecca Black, King Princess, Arturo Castro, Day's SNL costar Heidi Gardner and Meme queen Brittany Broski.

The top three best bakers will go on to compete for the final prize of $50,000.

Is it Cake? Credit: Netflix

It appears from the trailer, the competition is stiff.

"Wow!" Queer Eye star Brown says, echoing many of the comments made by his fellow judges as Day slices into another cake. "Exceptional."