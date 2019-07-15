Image zoom Ireland Baldin/ Instagram; The Cheesecake Factory/ Instagram

Ireland Baldwin has a life hack—and it involves The Cheesecake Factory’s beloved brown bread.

The 23-year-old model took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sexy selfie with her fans, crediting the Cheesecake Factory’s complimentary bread basket for her ample cleavage. “Been eating a lot of brown bread at cheesecake factory and it’s going to my boobs,” she joked in the caption, adding the hashtag “#lifehack.”

The daughter of actor Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, Ireland looks like a carbon copy of her mother in the photo where she wears a mesh-detailed black bra, as well as gold hoop earrings, peachy pink lipstick and a subtle smokey eye.

RELATED: Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today

The brown bread Ireland is referencing is the slightly-sweet loaf of soft wheat bread that comes warm with a side of butter before every meal at the Cheesecake Factory. Dark brown in color and spotted with rye flakes, the bread is so revered that it’s actually called “The Cheesecake Factory’s Famous Brown Bread.” With so much demand from fans, it hit grocery store shelves in the form of dinner rolls, mini-baguettes and pre-cut sandwich loaves last year.

RELATED VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Opens Up About Life as a Dad: ‘Family is Everything’

Though Ireland may be frequenting the Cheesecake Factory, it’s not the only chain restaurant she’s been spotted at recently. Just last week she posted a hilarious video of herself chugging maple pecan syrup straight from the jug while on a recent trip to IHOP. “Oh my god, you’re such a savage,” a friend could be heard laughing in the background of the video.

But she doesn’t just stick to American food classics. A scroll through Ireland’s Instagram takes you on a foodie trip around the globe, with photos of meals including smoked fish sandwiches in Amsterdam, beer and pretzels in Munich and ramen in Little Tokyo.