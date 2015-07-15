The U.S. team in Vienna, Austria, is negotiating a nuclear treaty with Iran. That is very important work, and that very important work requires very important fuel.



What kind of fuel, you ask? Well, according to the Boston Globe, 10 lbs. of Twizzlers (strawberry flavored, obviously), 20 lbs. of string cheese, 30 lbs. of mixed nuts and dried fruit, and more than 200 Rice Krispies Treats.

“The number of espresso pods we’ve gone through,” one top U.S. official told the Globe, “is in the hundreds.” He did not specify what variety or brand of espresso pods the team prefers.

The American delegation has been in Vienna at least 17 times in the past 18 months, long enough to ensure that each staffer has celebrated a birthday on the job—and at least one party was stocked with three liters of Zanoni & Zanoni gelato. The delegation’s go-to eatery during negotiations? Da Capo Pizzeria, which has a pretty solid 4.5 rating on Yelp, from 74 of those reviews.

Now we’re just wondering if John Kerry is on Yelp.

