This Epic Into the Woods Cake Will Steal the Show at Your Oscar Viewing Party

No party is complete without a cake. And no Oscar party is complete with an Into the Woods cake.



A mini cake, to be precise.

JK Denim, the YouTube star behind funny cooking videos like Taylor Swift’s knife-stabbed ‘Blank Space’ cake, Eat You Feelings Pie and Cheating Boyfriend Cake, created an easy-to-make, miniature cake inspired by the Oscar-nominated film just for PEOPLE. Each decoration on the cake signifies an item that Meryl Streep’s witch character made the cast hunt for in the movie’s plot — a golden shoe, a white cow, etc.

All you need to make the show-stopping dessert are two round, 4-inch cakes (or bigger, if you don’t have 4-inch pans), candy melts, edible color mist, fondant, icing and these stencils.

Watch the video above to learn how to create the magical confection in your own kitchen.