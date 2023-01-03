International Delight Releases a 'Friends' Creamer Inspired by a Coffee on the Menu at Central Perk

Getting a taste of Friends' Central Perk coffee at home is now so easy, even Rachel Green couldn't mess it up.

International Delight teamed up with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to bring fans a new limited-edition creamer, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

The flavor, Friends Manhattan Hazelnut Mocha Creamer, is available in stores nationwide now.

The creamer draws inspiration from the Manhattan Mocha coffee listed on the chalkboard menu at Central Perk, the iconic coffee shop seen on the hit show. The chocolatey-hazelnut blend will also be available in a zero sugar variety.

"Friends is one of the most iconic and most-watched TV shows of all time. On a mission to deliver collaborations our consumers will love, the choice to create a creamer flavor inspired by Friends couldn't have been any clearer," Kallie Goodwin, vice president of marketing for International Delight, said in a statement.

International Delight

Even the bottles are designed with superfans of Friends in mind. Central Perk's logo is on full display along with silhouettes of the six main characters holding colored umbrellas as they do in the show's opening credits. International Delight's lineup of creamers are always packaged in colorful bottles, but this collaboration features a light purple backdrop that matches the paint color in the girls' apartment from the show.

The International Delight Friends Manhattan Mocha Creamer will be available in 32 oz. bottles at a standard retail price of $4 for a limited time only.

The Warner Bros. sitcom Friends ran from 1994 to 2004 and reached unprecedented success with stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc.