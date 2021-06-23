Instant Pot's Air Fryer with More Than 31,000 Perfect Ratings Is at Its Lowest Price Yet as Prime Day Winds Down

Normally priced at $100 for the 4-quart model, the Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Basket Air Fryer is currently marked down to just $65 (its lowest price ever). Just like an Instant Pot multicooker, the brand's air fryer takes the place of plenty of other kitchen appliances: It also functions as a broiler, roaster, and dehydrator, and it even has dedicated settings for baking and reheating food (perfect for making leftovers taste better). In addition to its sleek stainless steel design, the air fryer has an easy-to-use digital touchscreen so you can select the desired cooking program and quickly see the temperature at a glance. Plus, it can be adjusted anywhere from 95 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and pre-heats quickly.