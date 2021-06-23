Instant Pot's Air Fryer with More Than 31,000 Perfect Ratings Is at Its Lowest Price Yet as Prime Day Winds Down
There are always new kinds of kitchen gadgets gaining traction on the internet (especially when it comes to TikTok). But if there's one type that never gets old, it's air fryers. So if you haven't gotten around to buying one of these versatile appliances yet, now's the time. The 6-in-1 air fryer from Instant (yup, the brand behind the Instant Pot) is up to 35 percent off for Amazon Prime Day 2021.
Normally priced at $100 for the 4-quart model, the Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Basket Air Fryer is currently marked down to just $65 (its lowest price ever). Just like an Instant Pot multicooker, the brand's air fryer takes the place of plenty of other kitchen appliances: It also functions as a broiler, roaster, and dehydrator, and it even has dedicated settings for baking and reheating food (perfect for making leftovers taste better). In addition to its sleek stainless steel design, the air fryer has an easy-to-use digital touchscreen so you can select the desired cooking program and quickly see the temperature at a glance. Plus, it can be adjusted anywhere from 95 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and pre-heats quickly.
With more than 31,000 five-star ratings, the Instant Pot air fryer is clearly a favorite among Amazon shoppers. Customers love that they can use it to cook practically anything - one person even called it their "go-to" kitchen appliance. "This air fryer has earned a permanent spot on my countertop," wrote another. "Definitely worth the money."
The 4-quart air fryer has a roomy basket that fits a 20-ounce bag of fries or a 12-ounce box of chicken tenders, according to the brand. You can also get the bigger 6-quart version for just $25 more, which fits a 2-pound bag of fries or a 4-pound chicken. No matter what you're cooking, you'll get crispy and crunchy food with significantly less oil.
Buy It! Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Basket Air Fryer, $64.95-$89.95 (orig. $99.95-$119.99); amazon.com
"I chose this air fryer because of the opportunity for more functionality, and it hasn't disappointed," said a shopper. "It's my favorite kitchen appliance. I use it almost every day… Fried bacon comes out crispier and less greasy, and it saves washing a skillet. Roasted veggies are faster and come out crispier outside, yet juicier inside; roasted brussels sprouts couldn't be easier."
And just a friendly reminder that only Amazon Prime members can snag the air fryer at its lowest price ever. If you're not a member yet, it's super easy to sign up for a 30-day free trial that gets you access to the sale (and free two-day shipping to boot).
But you'll have to act fast because Amazon Prime Day 2021 is officially over tonight at 11:59 p.m. PT. Add the Instant Vortex air fryer to your cart now, or you'll have to wait until the next Prime Day for discounts this impressive.
