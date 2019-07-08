Instant Pot Just Launched Its Own Air Fryer — and This Is the Only Place You Can Buy It

Image zoom

Make room on your kitchen counters because there’s a new kitchen appliance in town! If you haven’t already heard of the Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven, let us be the first to introduce you. The multi-use programmable air fryer, created by the makers of the best-selling Instant Pot, is the latest addition to the brand’s family — and like the popularity of the pressure cooker, we have a feeling this new appliance will be an instant hit.

Air frying has become one of the latest food fads for those who desire that delicious fried flavor, but don’t want to dose their food in oil. Similar to other air fryers on the market, the Instant Vortex “prepares dishes by circulating super-heated air around food, with little or no cooking oil, to achieve crunchy golden ‘air fried’ meals.”

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven, 10-Quart, $119; walmart.com

But, unlike your average air fryer, this new appliance has seven different smart programs which allow it to do way more than just fry your food — it can also roast, broil, bake, reheat, dehydrate, and rotate for rotisserie-style cooking. (You can literally cook a four-pound chicken in this countertop appliance!)

One of the great things about this air fryer is that it has a quick preheat time, which means you can still throw together last-minute meals — ideal for someone who loves to cook but is always on-the-go. Plus, thanks to its small cooking chamber and rapid air circulation, the product claims to reduce cooking time by 20 percent.

We just know everyone and their mother will have the Instant Vortex sitting on their countertops in no time — and if you want to get in on all this “healthy” frying too, you can shop the Instant Vortex exclusively at Walmart for $119. It comes with a drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks, rotisserie basket, and rotisserie fetch tool.

With all the hype surrounding it, we have a feeling it won’t be in stock for very long. So, get yourself one before they’re gone!