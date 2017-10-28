How You Can Get the Instant Pot for $100 Today

If you’ve been putting off buying the Instant Pot because of the price, today might be the time to finally make the leap. For a limited time, Sur La Table is selling the Instant Pot Ultra for $99.96. And if that wasn’t a good deal enough, the kitchenware company is also offering free shipping with the code SHIPFREE.

The Six Quart Instant Pot Ultra is valued at $300, so this deal will save you $200. It differs from other Instant Pot models, as the Ultra comes with an easy-to-read digital screen, a variety of customization features, and advance safety features. Additionally, it functions as a 10-in-one device, whereas the Duo Six Quart model that retails for $100 only has seven functions.

Inside the box comes the multi-cooker, a six quart stainless steel pot (which is dishwasher safe!), a plastic rice spatula, a plastic ladle, a stainless steel wire canning jar rack, and a one cup measuring cup.

The Instant Pot was a best-selling item for Amazon Prime Day, both in 2016 and 2017, and has been a recent cult-favorite for kitchen cooks since the brand first came to the U.S. in 2009.

You can buy it here.