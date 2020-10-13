PSA: The Instant Pot is Just $50 on Amazon for Prime Day

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The Instant Pot Ultra Pressure Cooker is actually an upgrade from the regular Instant Pot. This model, which was released in 2018, includes new features, like a quick-release button to let out steam, automatic altitude adjustment, and a visual progress bar. The brand also claims it works up to 70 percent faster than the older model. It still includes the same classic cooking presets, including pressure cook and slow cook, and specialized settings for rice, yogurt, soup/broth, bean/chili, and more.

While the Ultra usually retails for $120, Prime members can add it to their carts for just $50 today — talk about a steal.

Over 14,800 customers have left the pressure cooker a five-star rating, saying it’s a great investment and a “cooking game-changer.”

“Literally this thing is my long lost love. If you are thinking of buying it, just do it… You will NEVER look back,” one shopper wrote. “Being in a cold climate and as a mother who tries to feed healthy food to her family, this thing rocks! The saute option, delay, and easy close valve have made this a staple on my counter. Have already got rid of my crockpot… The best part is [the] one pot clean up.”

