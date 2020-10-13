PSA: The Instant Pot is Just $50 on Amazon for Prime Day
Grab it before the deal is gone!
Practically everything on Amazon is discounted right now. Seriously — the retailer launched over 1 million deals for Prime Day, including ones on Apple AirPods, top-rated stick and robot vacuums, face masks, and more. But out of all the amazing deals you can get right now, one stands out to us: the Instant Pot for just $50.
The Instant Pot Ultra Pressure Cooker is actually an upgrade from the regular Instant Pot. This model, which was released in 2018, includes new features, like a quick-release button to let out steam, automatic altitude adjustment, and a visual progress bar. The brand also claims it works up to 70 percent faster than the older model. It still includes the same classic cooking presets, including pressure cook and slow cook, and specialized settings for rice, yogurt, soup/broth, bean/chili, and more.
While the Ultra usually retails for $120, Prime members can add it to their carts for just $50 today — talk about a steal.
Buy It! Instant Pot Ultra Pressure Cooker, 3 Qt, $49.99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com
Over 14,800 customers have left the pressure cooker a five-star rating, saying it’s a great investment and a “cooking game-changer.”
“Literally this thing is my long lost love. If you are thinking of buying it, just do it… You will NEVER look back,” one shopper wrote. “Being in a cold climate and as a mother who tries to feed healthy food to her family, this thing rocks! The saute option, delay, and easy close valve have made this a staple on my counter. Have already got rid of my crockpot… The best part is [the] one pot clean up.”
And that’s not the only Instant Pot you can snag for less right now. The brand’s popular slow cooker, which is usually $150, is marked down to $70, and the Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker (it features an air-frying lid!) is over 30 percent off.
Buy It! Instant Pot Aura Pro Multi-Use Slow Cooker, $69.99 (orig. $149.95); amazon.com
Buy It! Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker, $119.99 (orig. $179.95); amazon.com
The deal only runs through tomorrow, so make sure to add it to your cart before its price tag shoots back up. When you’re done, check out all of Amazon’s Prime Day deals.