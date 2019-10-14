Instant Pot's New Game-Changing Kitchen Appliances Are Already Starting to Sell Out

Image zoom

In 2010, the world of cooking was changed forever by the launch of Instant Brands, creators of the now omnipresent Instant Pot. With its handy multicooker and easy-to-use small kitchen appliances, whipping up gourmet meals became accessible to those of us who feared complicated recipes and massive clean-ups (like me and every other scatterbrained millennial dipping our toes in the tides of adulting).

Last week, Instant Brands announced a new lineup of products that will surely disrupt easy weeknight dinners and Sunday meal preps as we know them.

The 10 Instant appliances are built for max convenience, with multi-tasking and space-saving functions at the forefront of their designs. And while not all are entirely new (some have been available exclusively at various retailers or in limited capacities), this is the official launch of the product range across multiple major retailers online and nationwide.

Speaking to PR Newswire, Dr. Robert Wang, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Instant Brands Inc., explained, “We’ve always taken a consumer-driven approach to innovation, and the feedback we receive about what our customers want next plays a fundamental role in our product development process. We are so excited to unveil this new Instant family of appliances in response to that feedback and look forward to continuing to lead the category and build upon our loyal and passionate fan base to further spread the Instant Pot brand love.”

As you may be expecting based on the growing popularity of air frying, Instant Brand’s latest suite of devices includes two varieties: the Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven for air frying, roasting, baking, broiling, dehydrating, or reheating food with little to no oil, and the Instant Vortex Air Fryer, which lets you make meals, snacks, sides, or desserts quickly and accurately with one-touch controls.

Also included in the suite of appliances are updates to some old favorites. The latest generation of Instant Pots include changes to the interface, like a brighter display with 48 presets and a cooking progress indicator, and structural enhancements, like an innovative lid that automatically sets to seal and an inner pot for enhanced sauté capabilities.

Scroll down to see all of Instant Pot’s newest kitchen appliance siblings — and act fast to shop because some of the covetable items are already running low in stock on several retailers.

