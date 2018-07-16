The Instant Pot Is 35 Percent Off—Plus More Amazing Deals on Kitchen Tools for Amazon Prime Day

It’s officially Amazon Prime Day! For those of you looking to upgrade your kitchen, that means the next 36 hours are your chance to score big on cooking tools.

The sale kicked off at 3 p.m. EST on July 16 and will end at 3:00 a.m. on July 18, marking a period of time where Prime members can get up to 60 percent off of products like KitchenAid stand mixers and Instant Pot products.

Because there are over 1 million deals during the day throughout every category imaginable, we’ve highlighted the best ones so you can get to give your kitchen the refresh it might need without breaking the bank. Plus, see our tips on how to navigate the deal (including cash back!) here.

Buy It! Instant Pot 6 Qt, $64.99 (Orig. $99.95); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! KitchenAid Professional 6-Qt. Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer in red, black or silver, $220 (Orig. $449.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Vitamix 5200 Blender in black (Professional-Grade, Self-Cleaning 64 oz.), $297.95 (Orig. $549.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! AmazonBasics Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, 6 Qt in blue, $32.95 (Orig. $59.99) amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Philips HD9220/28 Viva Airfryer (1.8lb/2.75qt), $99.99 (Orig. $177.99) beginning 10 a.m. EST on Tuesday 7/17 amazon.com

For an added bonus, on top of these kitchen deals Amazon is offering 30 percent of off coffee, snacks, vitamins, and more pantry essentials.