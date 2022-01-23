The Makers of the Instant Pot Invented a Gadget That Combines a Slow Cooker with a Cast Iron Dutch Oven

The multicooker has already earned a spot on Amazon's best-sellers lists. It's received a few hundred ratings and reviews on the site since its debut, and the majority are positive. Owners say the cast iron gives meals even more flavor than the typical pressure or slow cooker. And they love its built-in timer, which cuts back on the typical "standby" time some dishes require. They've given it high ratings for its ease of use, easy to clean design, and overall value, calling it a "good investment" and "wonderful for the forgetful cook."