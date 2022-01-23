Shop

The Makers of the Instant Pot Invented a Gadget That Combines a Slow Cooker with a Cast Iron Dutch Oven

It’s already on Amazon’s best-sellers list
By Jessica Leigh Mattern January 23, 2022 04:00 AM
It's been several years since the Instant Pot first became a sensation, amassing thousands of five-star ratings, a best-seller status, and an allegiance of fans sharing hacks and recipes all over social media. The brand has released a number of add-ons and accessories that have heightened the hype, and now the makers are back with another gadget that may dethrone the original.

The Instant Pot brand took a cue from a new home cooking trend and created a five-in-one Precision Dutch Oven. The versatile countertop gadget features a removable Dutch oven and cooker base that offers some of the most popular Instant Pot functionalities, like slow cooking and searing. 

The pandemic-related rise in baking and home cooking may have inspired this new innovation. Dutch oven-friendly breads, stews, and casseroles were all trending, and Google search interest for the cookware has grown steadily over the last few years.  

Those interested in whipping up these fares at home can do all of that with this multipurpose tool. The completely removable cast iron Dutch oven pot and lid, which comes in three colors, can be used on your stove top or in the oven (up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit). You can also use it to sear, saute, slow cook, braise, and warm foods when you place it in the cooker base. 

The multicooker has already earned a spot on Amazon's best-sellers lists. It's received a few hundred ratings and reviews on the site since its debut, and the majority are positive. Owners say the cast iron gives meals even more flavor than the typical pressure or slow cooker. And they love its built-in timer, which cuts back on the typical "standby" time some dishes require. They've given it high ratings for its ease of use, easy to clean design, and overall value, calling it a "good investment" and "wonderful for the forgetful cook." 

Each Precision Dutch Oven comes with a collection of recipes, silicone handle covers, and a protective pad, ensuring that you can put it to use right away. Take a cue from reviewers, and make a big batch of French onion soup, pot roast, fruit cobbler, chili, or beef bourguignon. And if you're still on a bread baking kick, this is sure to come in handy for that, too. 

