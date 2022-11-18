The Most Popular Instant Pot on Amazon Is a 'Time Saver' for Holiday Meals, and It's on Sale

There's no doubt that holiday dinners are some of the most anticipated meals of the year. It's nice to gather with family and friends to enjoy delicious food, but it's not so fun to spend hours in the kitchen preparing it. As your menu continues to expand, you may be looking for ways to simplify your meal prep strategy.

That's where the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker comes in. Thanks to this kitchen gadget with over 131,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, you can prepare your favorite holiday recipes in minutes rather than hours.

Best of all, it's on sale right now — but it's already selling out and may not arrive until December. Want to use the pressure cooker for Thanksgiving? You can also get it discounted at Target and Walmart, but you need to act fast!

As the name suggests, the Instant Pot offers seven functions, including pressure cooking, a slow cooker, a sauté pan, a rice cooker, and more that can feed up to six people. The handy pot also has 13 automatic settings and 10 safety features such as a locking lid and safeguards for overheating.

Another bonus? The versatile cooker is easy to clean due to its stainless steel sides. Plus, the removable steamer rack, inner pot, and lid are dishwasher safe, meaning you will save time on cleanup.

The Instant Pot is currently the best-selling pressure cooker on Amazon. So it comes as no surprise that it's racked up so many five-star ratings from shoppers who said it was "easy to use."

​​One shopper loved that it was a "time saver" for preparing their holiday meal. "We used the Instant Pot over Thanksgiving to make candied carrots, beans, and other goodies," they wrote, "[It's] especially handy when you have a big crowd and need [an] extra cooking device."

Another reviewer said that they gifted one to their mom who loves to cook meat in a short amount of time. "We cooked prime rib for Christmas dinner in under an hour and it was restaurant perfect," they shared.

Make all of your holiday cooking a breeze this year with an Instant Pot. All you will have to do is set it, sit back, relax, and enjoy your loved ones while the device does most of the work.​​ Add this best-selling pressure cooker to your cart while it's still on sale.

