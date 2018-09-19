Instant Pot Just Launched a Blender That Also Cooks Your Food ... and It's Just $99

Many home cooks can quickly rattle off the brands best known for their favorite kitchen appliances—Le Creuset for dutch ovens, Crock Pot for slow cookers, and Vitamix for blenders. But Instant Pot, a brand known for pressure cookers with 14 different capabilities that’s garnered a cult-like following, isn’t staying in its lane.

Instant Pot has launched a blender of their own, which has the ability to cook the food inside the blender’s chamber. It’s called the Instant Pot Ace Blender, and it’s going to be exclusively available in Walmart stores as soon as Sunday, September 23 (and you can order yours now to ship the second it’s available).

The best part is how much cash you’ll save compared to other leading blenders: Instant Pot’s blender is being sold for just $99, about a quarter of the $465 price tag associated with one of Vitamix's more affordable models. Plus, Walmart is throwing in free two-day shipping.

It’s rare to find a model that can also heat the food you’re blending, meaning home cooks can save a lot of time when making a quick soup or stew, or a sauce to dress up proteins and veggies. In addition to heating capabilities, Instant Pot’s blender has a dual-digital display that shows cooking time and temperatures—and since the gadget is made with special tempered glass, it can withstand high temps.

There are eight different settings on Instant Pot’s blender, including speeds for smoothies, purées, crushed ice, soup, and even ice cream. Lovers of plant-based milk will be happy to hear that Instant Pot has also loaded the blender with a few different settings for making almond, nut, rice, soy, and oat milks, and there’s even a cheesecloth included in the box to help strain your DIY milks.

It seems that Instant Pot has once again created a gadget that eliminates the need for multiple machines. Say goodbye to immersion blenders, ice cream makers, and juicers—this $99 gadget is going to enable you to do it all with the touch of a button.