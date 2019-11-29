This Best-Selling Instant Pot Is the Cheapest It Has Ever Been on Amazon Right Now

It’s no secret that the Instant Pot has become one of the most popular kitchen countertop appliances to date. If you have yet to make the move on the pressure cooker, you’ll definitely want to right now while it’s seriously discounted for Black Friday.

During today’s shopping holiday, you’ll find incredible savings on the multi-purpose kitchen gadget from retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Sur La Table. One particular model that caught our attention is the Instant Pot Duo 60 that is marked down to the lowest price it’s ever been for Black Friday. It normally retails for $100, but right now, you can snag it for half of that!

Buy It! Instant Pot Duo 60 6-Quart 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $49 (orig. $99.95); amazon.com or walmart.com

With over 23,000 five-star reviews and an overall 4.6 rating on Amazon, the Instant Pot Duo 60 is by far the best-selling model from the kitchen brand. So what’s all the hype about, you ask? The Instant Pot combines seven different functions into one appliance — it’s a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, and warmer. Plus, the Instant Pot is said to cook up to 70 percent faster than your average oven, saving you lots of valuable time in the kitchen (which is especially great around the holidays).

While the six-quart Instant Pot seems to be the most popular choice for families or hosting large dinner parties, many couples wrote that they’re buying the three-quart mini version for just the two of them.

“I’ve been using the 6-quart Instant Pot, but always had way too much food left over. I bought the 3-quart mini for use in our camping trailer. However, I ended up dragging it home and using it there. It’s a perfect size for just the wife and myself,” one shopper wrote. “Things have gotten to the point that my wife says, ‘I don’t want to cook. Pull out the little pot (Instant Pot mini) and make dinner (spaghetti, soup, whatever).’ My fault for becoming proficient with the use of the Instant Pots. When we have company to dinner, I use the 6 qt. IP. I love it!”

Even better, the mini Instant Pot is on sale for 25 percent off right now, too! With deals this good, there’s no better time than now to purchase the Internet’s favorite countertop appliance — especially considering how easy it’ll make your holiday cooking. Scroll down to shop more Instant Pot deals you can shop today for Black Friday.

Best Instant Pot Sales on Black Friday 2019