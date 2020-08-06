These Colorful Instant Pots Are on Sale for Prices So Good, You’d Think It’s Black Friday

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

In the food world, there seems to be no item quite as popular as the Instant Pot — at least if you take the last two years into consideration. In 2019, the versatile multi cooker shattered records for being the most-sold item — a whopping 215,000 models in just one day — during Amazon’s huge Prime Day event. That’s some serious popularity. And though Prime day (the Internet’s equivalent of Black Friday) is postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the online retailer is still giving its customers a treat this week.

Known for being a dependable and durable all-in-one kitchen appliance, the Instant Pot comes in several sizes and models, each with their own unique features. The Duo 7-in-1 model, for example, has 14 smart programs that streamline any cooking process — it can cook chicken in less than 10 minutes. How useful is that? You can shop every color of this particular model for 20 percent off right now.

Also on sale (for 26 percent off) is the Lux 6-in-1 model. The six-quart device comes with settings that help you cook perfectly hard-boiled eggs, saute veggies, and warm up leftovers. It also acts as a rice cooker, so it can whip up some seriously tasty rice with the right texture that’s often hard to achieve with other cooking methods. And those are just a few ways the Instant Pot will make your life easier in the kitchen; the possibilities are truly endless.

Below, you can shop the colorful Instant Pots on sale now for under $80 each. A price so good, you’d think it’s Prime Day.

