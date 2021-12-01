The Instant Pot Pressure Cooker That Doubles as an Air Fryer Is on Sale for $100 During Cyber Week
Looking for kitchen appliances that can saute, roast, bake — and even air fry? Normally, you'd have to buy a few pieces of cookware to do it all, however, if you want an all-in-one cooking device, you have to check out the Instant Pot Duo Crisp 6-Quart Multi-Use Pressure Cooker that has one unique feature, turning it into one of the most versatile appliances in your kitchen. And you can get it for just $100 during Cyber Week on Amazon.
With 1,500 watts of power, the Instant Pot can cook chili, ribs, and Buffalo chicken in true set-it-and-forget-it fashion. No matter what's on the menu tonight, the pressure cooker can tackle it with 11 different cooking programs that include slow cooking, sauteing, and roasting, just to name a few.
With a push of a button on the easy-to-use control panel, the pressure cooker gets to work. And because it's designed with a digital display that shows a timer and the temperature, you'll never worry about over cooking. And shoppers who love it have made everything from carnitas to pasta to apple pie and yogurt.
To see what sets the Instant Pot apart from other pressure cookers, all you have to do is look at the lid. It's compatible with two versatile options: one for pressure and slow cooking as well as one for air frying. So really, all you need to get crispy sweet potato fries or panko-crusted chicken is put the air frying lid on and taste the delicious fruits of its labor. Bonus? You'll use less oil and spend little time in the kitchen. Win, win!
The 6-quart pressure cooker is perfect for making meals for the whole family. Plus, it has two side handles on it, which is ideal for transporting to potlucks or holiday dinners. It's no wonder the pressure cooker has more than 21,200 five-star ratings on Amazon from shoppers who call it a "total lifesaver" and a "fantastic all-in-one."
"It's perfect for us. The 6-quart [capacity] is plenty big enough to cook about anything we want," wrote one reviewer. "I've cooked chicken, beef pot roast, pork BBQ, soup, risotto, and more. You can't beat how tender this pot cooks! Even better for the BBQ. I cooked 'til tender, then put on the air frying lid, and it charred it and gave it those delicious crispy ends! I was really impressed."
"Bought [it] for my brother and his new wife after they moved into their first home," wrote another. "Both are hard-working and have crazy schedules in the healthcare industry. They rave about the Instant Pot. I have one too, and it's amazing. No longer do I have to forgo making a meal because I forgot to take the meat out of the freezer to defrost. And when my slow cooker finally broke after years of using it, the Instant Pot was there to save the day."
Become a pro chef with minimum effort thanks to the Instant Pot air fryer pressure cooker. Shop it while it's 33 percent off during Cyber Week on Amazon.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
