The Instant Pot Pressure Cooker That Doubles as an Air Fryer Is on Sale for $100 During Cyber Week

"Bought [it] for my brother and his new wife after they moved into their first home," wrote another. "Both are hard-working and have crazy schedules in the healthcare industry. They rave about the Instant Pot. I have one too, and it's amazing. No longer do I have to forgo making a meal because I forgot to take the meat out of the freezer to defrost. And when my slow cooker finally broke after years of using it, the Instant Pot was there to save the day."