The Instant Pot Air Fryer Oven That Does It All Is 38% Off for Amazon Prime Day
It's no secret that the air fryer is a staple kitchen countertop appliance. But if you have yet to own one, this popular option from Instant Pot might make you join the fan club — especially if you're an Amazon Prime member.
Until midnight PT tonight, anyone with a membership can score the Instant Pot air fryer oven for 38 percent off thanks to Amazon Prime Day.
Its six-in-one functionality has customers asking themselves: "How did I ever function in the kitchen without one of these?" Equipped with six different means of cooking, this oven can air fry, broil, reheat, roast, bake, and rehydrate in just minutes. It has a six-quart capacity — meaning it can hold up to 4 pounds of chicken or 2 pounds of french fries, depending on your mood and menu.
Buy It! Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-Quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven, $99.99 (orig. $159.99); amazon.com
With the "golden crisp technology" (aka its ventilation system!), it allows the perfect amount of airflow to add a crispy shell to whatever you're cooking. You can watch your meal transform into a dreamy golden brown through the cooking window, but won't have to wait long to enjoy the dish since the oven preheats quickly with a temperature range of 95 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
Thanks to dual baskets, you can cook two different things at the same time so everything is hot come mealtime. It's just one of the many reasons why more than 2,100 shoppers have given the air fryer a five-star rating. "This is great when cooking for families or when trying to put together a meal using the air fryer for multiple courses," one customer said.
Another reviewer said they chose this model because it's easy to clean and has very few buttons, making it simple to use. The one-touch smart program allows home chefs to set the oven with ease, offering cooking settings for a variety of foods, like wings, roasted vegetables, cinnamon buns, and potatoes — to name a few. You can also track the status of your meal with the progress bar that notifies you when to add or turn the food.
For convenience, it has removable baskets and trays that are dishwasher safe, plus there's a safety feature that prevents the machine from overheating and you from accidentally leaving the oven on (so put that fear to bed!).
Needless to say, you've got to add one to your kitchen countertop, so scoop up this deal on the Instant Pot Air Fryer Oven before Prime Day ends!